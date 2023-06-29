Newcastle Herald
BlackRock has raised more than $500 million to accelerate the construction of the Waratah Super Battery

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated June 29 2023 - 11:28am, first published 11:19am
What the Waratah Super Battery will look like.
US-based asset manager BlackRock has raised more than $500 million, including a $100 million equity investment from the Clean Energy Finance Corporation, to help accelerate the construction of the $1billion Waratah Super Battery on the former Munmorah Power Station site.

