Ian Bell wins prestigious Go Vita national award Advertising Feature

Ian Bell, owner and concierge of Vitality Junction and Lighthouse Health Hub, savours his Barrie Richards Memorial Award conferred at Go Vita's annual awards conference in Hobart earlier this year. Picture supplied.

National win for local health champion

Ian Bell, owner of health and wellness centre Vitality Junction, has been named winner of Go Vita's most prestigious national honour for 2022, the Annual Go Vita Barrie Richards Memorial Award.

The award is named in honour of a passionate Go Vita advocate - Barrie Richards - who passed away in 2014, and Ian was recognised at the organisation's annual awards conference in Hobart earlier this year.

"The award is as much about the recipient's dedication and passion for Go Vita as it is about the remarkable person they are," says Ann Cattelan CEO of Go Vita. "Ian is without doubt one of our most dedicated and committed members of our co-op and he epitomises what it means to be a Go Vita member today.

"Ian Bell has been a passionate member of the Go Vita community for over 20 years and throughout his many years has embraced Go Vita's cooperative principles and always been willing to share his knowledge and expertise.

"His dedication to his customers and team is truly inspiring, and his tireless efforts have undoubtedly made a positive impact on the lives of many."

Go Vita is Australia's largest health food group, bringing together the unique talents, skills and passion of over 120 individual store owners and their staff to ensure a personal approach to customers' health, wellness and vitality needs.

Ian has operated Vitality Junction for over 22 years, providing a retail outlet for health and functional foods as well as a full herbal dispensary.

Vitality Junction also has rooms offering health and wellness services including naturopathy, nutrition, chiropractic, yoga, yoga therapy, Bowen therapy, massage, counselling, access bars, reiki, reflexology, shiatsu, pilates and kinesiology.

Ian has made it his mission to talk from the heart on issues of health and well-being.

"We assist people looking for ways forward with non-pharmaceutical approaches to health," he said.

"Our philosophy is about being true to our customers' needs, talking to people, understanding their situation and providing a connection point. Through that we strive to give solid information that's real and allows people to understand how they can work towards goals and make solid positive change."

Ian has built loyalty over the years and is now expanding the brand to Hamiliton with the opening of another outlet - the Lighthouse Health Hub - in partnership with naturopaths Roch Shamley, a Hamilton local for 40 years, and Jo Roberts Thompson and Emily Mouton - both with 15 years local experience.

"Community is so important to me and widening the footprint was something I couldn't walk away from," Ian explained.

"The Lighthouse Health Hub is similar in structure and purpose to Vitality Junction, being a health food store and naturopathic clinic space conceived to bring more options and natural alternatives for your health.

"We also have rooms offering naturopathy, nutrition, psychology, osteopathy, massage, craniosacral therapy, Bowen therapy, reiki and men's counselling."

Ian is so comfortable in his stores he can't see himself ever stopping.

"There's not many who feel they are living their life's mission working in a shop - but I truly think I've found it," he said. "A steady voice is a comforting thing and that's what we foster. It came to the fore during the pandemic that, as a community health hub, we are an essential service.