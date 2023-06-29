A man has been charged for drug possession and displaying an altered number plate in Thornton overnight.
The 30-year-old was arrested at about 3am on Thursday morning after police found the car allegedly displaying altered plates on Thomas Coke Drive.
Police believe property found in the vehicle was stolen during a recent break and enter at Rutherford. They also found a small bag of methamphetamine.
The man was taken to Maitland Police Station where he was refused bail. He will appear in local court on Thursday.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
