Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Festival Chamber Choir gives voice to works of Johann Bach

By Jill Albrecht
June 30 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christopher Allan, who will lead the Festival Chamber Choir.
Christopher Allan, who will lead the Festival Chamber Choir.

This Sunday, July 2, at noon, Newcastle's newest choir, the Festival Chamber Choir, will offer a prelude to upcoming Newcastle Music Festival, celebrating the power of voices and place at Christchurch Cathedral.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.