Chris Allan described what it is like for a choir to sing these works, with only their own voices as guides: "For a choir this is about extending your awareness... and finding the places where the musical lines intersect. The Bach motet is an example of the complexity of the music of the High Baroque. The sheer scale of the piece is way beyond the works of Vittoria and Palestrina, which represent the height of the Renaissance. Bach's music is always exciting to sing - like being on a high wire with no net!"