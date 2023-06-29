Luke Pepper eyes breakthrough win at Scone for Lord Finland

Scone trainer Luke Pepper is confident Lord Finland has found the right race when he heads to his home track on Friday in search of a breakthrough.
The All Too Hard three-year-old contests the first, a 1600m maiden plate, and is one of three runners on the nine-race program from the Pepper stable.
After two placings in six starts for Warwick Farm trainer Bjorn Baker, the Darby Racing gelding came to Pepper and finished fifth at Scone over 1000m then fourth at Newcastle over 1300m.
Last start, Lord Finland raced well back then wide at Scone over 1300m before finishing strongly to grab third, less than three quarters of a length away.
Pepper has been impressed with Lord Finland and believed the jump to the mile would be ideal.
"He's been going super since he came to us and he's been crying out for the 1600," Pepper said on Thursday.
"He ran super there last start, he hit the line hard and just missed, so I think the extra distance is going to suit him and he probably looks the best out of the three of them on the day."
Pepper also has Hardy and Ilzoomya in the country boosted benchmark 58 handicap over 1200m.
Hardy was also down to race in the Highway Handicap on Saturday at Rosehill, but Pepper said he would likely run at Scone, where he has top weight of 63kg and barrier 16. The booking of apprentice William Stanley takes two kilograms off the task. A five-year-old I Am Invincible gelding, Hardy resumed with a half-length third at Bathurst in an 1100m class 2 on June 5.
"He probably raced a bit fresh and on speed, and just got beat at Bathurst," Pepper said. "But it was a good, solid first-up effort.
"He'll probably go back from the gate tomorrow and be ridden quite quiet. He's been ridden like that before and run well. If they run along and he gets the right run, he's always a threat."
Ilzoomya (gate 11) has also drawn out and has a two-kilogram claiming apprentice, Zac Wadick, aboard. The four-year-old Denman gelding has placed just once, at Scone, in five starts this preparation but has twice tackled Highway Handicaps.
"He's been going good and I think stepping back to 1200 is more his go," Pepper said.
"His last few have been over 1300 and he just doesn't get 1300. He's an on-pace type of runner and he's been found wanting the last 100.
"We've freshened him up, back to 1200 and he does like a bit of sting out of the track. He ran third at the Scone Cup carnival and if repeated that run, he'd be hard to beat."
Meanwhile, stable star Opal Ridge is spelling in Queensland after a luckless fifth in the group 1 Tatt's Tiara last Saturday at Eagle Farm.
Pepper said the two-time listed race winner would rest for five to six weeks before starting spring preparations.
"There's so many options, I haven't really set a plan out yet," he said. "But you've got the Kosciuszko, the Golden Eagle, so many good prizemoney options for her in the spring."
"We'll sit down with the owners and work out a game plan.
"She had a great prep and I think she's just going to get better with age, so it's exciting times."
Favourite in the Tatt's Tiara after a fighting second in the Dane Ripper Stakes following a wide run throughout, Opal Ridge was shuffled back in the field last Saturday before a strong finish.
"She got squeezed out and got further back, right on the fence, back to the worst place she could be," Pepper said.
"She didn't build any momentum and by the time she got up and going, the bird had flown. But she was really good late and wasn't beaten far.
"Running fifth in a group 1 was a pretty good way to cap off her campaign."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
