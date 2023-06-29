Aaron Goadsby filly Remy Brown lines up Queensland Oaks trip

Singleton trainer Aaron Goadsby expects Remy Brown to stay on course for a Queensland Oaks campaign when she chases back-to-back wins at Newcastle Paceway on Friday night.
Remy Brown was part of a winning treble for Goadsby at Newcastle last week and she looks well placed again in the sixth race.
She won by four metres in a time of 1:53:8 last week but the victory was not without drama, after a gear malfunction led her to break and cause a false start.
"She's won three of her last four and is going good," Goadsby said.
"She's up against the girls again and if she goes good again, we might sneak her up to Queensland for the Oaks next month.
"She's had a couple of little bad habits, but I think she's a nice filly going forward."
James Cagney and Themighty Miki also won last week and will be in the hunt again.
James Cagney (gate four) and stablemate Songbird (three) clash in the second.
"James Cagney is a progressive horse that has come over from New Zealand," he said.
"But they have both drawn good and are racing well. I expect them to race good.
"I probably can't split them. James Cagney is in winning form and Songbird isn't, but her runs have been good and she has drawn poorly in her last two starts.
"Hopefully she goes forward tomorrow and we'll see where we end up."
Themighty Miki is up in grade in the third.
"He had a couple of chinks in his armour early on, but I think we've worked him out now and he's going solid," he said.
The treble last week took Goadsby to 100 career winners, although he had others when in partnership with Mark Jones.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
