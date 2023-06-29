Newcastle Herald
Aaron Goadsby filly Remy Brown lines up Queensland Oaks trip

Craig Kerry
Craig Kerry
June 30 2023 - 6:00am
Aaron Goadsby. Picture Racing at Club Menangle Trackside
Singleton trainer Aaron Goadsby expects Remy Brown to stay on course for a Queensland Oaks campaign when she chases back-to-back wins at Newcastle Paceway on Friday night.

