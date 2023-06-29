Hunter farewells champion trainer Ken Cheetham

Hunter greyhound racing was mourning champion trainer Ken Cheetham on Thursday after his death at the age of 87.
The Harpers Hill trainer had battled illness for several years but was still preparing dogs until late last year. He had his last runner, Fruit And Nuts, on December 30 at The Gardens. The same dog produced his last winner, at the same track, a year earlier.
Cheetham trained two NSW Greyhound of the Year award winners - How's The Fort in 1992 and Take The Kitty in 2009 - and had many big race victories.
How's The Fort won the 1992 Peter Mosman Classic, while his first major win was with Flying Myobb in the 1964 National Derby at Wentworth Park.
At The Gardens on Friday, Brandy Hill trainer Tony Mason was eyeing a double with Fat Boy's Wants and Evie Nismo.
Fat Boy's Wants races in the seventh, a 515m 5th grade event, where she has box five. She has not won at her past three starts, all over The Gardens 515m, but easily holds the quickest time among her rivals on Friday.
"I think she'll win the race," Mason said. "It doesn't matter where she draws, she comes out pretty good usually."
Evie Nismo will shoot for three consecutive wins, all over The Gardens 515m, in the ninth. She has box three and a tough task to hold out Frog Stomp, which holds a slick best time of 29.33 over the track and distance.
"Frog Stomp is a very fast dog. It will be coming from a behind them and is the main danger," Mason said.
"I'm happy with the box, she's a real honest beginner."
"She'll begin and I'm just hoping the other one gets caught up in some traffic.
"He's a 29.3 dog around there, but I think she can go a bit better than she has been. She's improving all the time."
Mason also has Black Iron in the fourth up against track record holder Vencedor.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
