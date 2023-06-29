Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Hunter farewells champion trainer Ken Cheetham

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated June 29 2023 - 6:44pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ken Cheetham in 2005. Picture by Peter Stoop
Ken Cheetham in 2005. Picture by Peter Stoop

Hunter greyhound racing was mourning champion trainer Ken Cheetham on Thursday after his death at the age of 87.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.