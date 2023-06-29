Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Education

Wiripaang and Windale public schools see upswing in enrolments

Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Lucinda Garbutt-Young
Updated June 29 2023 - 2:47pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture by Simone De Peak
Picture by Simone De Peak

Lake Macquarie students are enthusiastic to attend school thanks to new programs, principals say.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Journalist

Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.