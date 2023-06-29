Lake Macquarie students are enthusiastic to attend school thanks to new programs, principals say.
Wiripaang and Windale public schools had attendance of 89.7 per cent and 88.7 per cent this term respectively, placing them more than two per cent above the state average.
At Windale Public School, this is 64 per cent higher than the same time last year and exceeding the school's target.
Windale Public School principal Craig Atkins said all staff are involved in promoting and sharing attendance information with parents every day, which has lifted students' enthusiasm.
"We emphasise the importance of daily attendance in every way we can, as often as we can," Mr Atkins said.
"We take a positive and proactive approach when engaging with our families to develop high expectation relationships and provide support to them daily in whatever way, shape or form that we can."
The school rolled out the 'Here Everyday Ready On Time' (HERO) initiative, which Mr Atkins said was a "simple" message that "resonates" with parents and students alike.
"From the moment families arrive at the front gate, there we are, welcoming and reinforcing the benefit of students being back for another day of learning," he said.
Wiripaang Public School uses similar strategies including face-to-face, phone calls, social media, newsletters and P&C meetings to show parents the importance of attendance.
Principal Julie Low also greets families at the front gate each day. A deputy principal does the same at a back gate.
"As with so many things, it's all about relationships to build trust," Ms Low said.
"The greeting, the daily social media posts, the half-termly whole-school attendance update, the phone call if a child's absent, the home visits we might do, the discreet support with uniforms or lunches all add up to a personal connection," she said.
"[It] creates a high expectation in our community, and that's the key to a lift in attendance across the school."
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
