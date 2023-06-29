Newcastle Herald
Kurri Kurri man, 49, to be sentenced in Newcastle court for child sexual abuse

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated June 29 2023 - 5:37pm, first published 4:30pm
The man will be sentenced in Newcastle District Court. File picture
The man will be sentenced in Newcastle District Court. File picture

A MAN has admitted to sexually abusing seven children he met through his neighbours, partners, camping trips and a car club across more than six years.

