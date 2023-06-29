A man has been charged with more than 20 counts of fraud after allegedly using a stolen credit card at businesses across the Central Coast.
The 31-year-old was arrested at a property on Karalta Road, Erina at 1:40pm on Wednesday.
The arrest comes after police launched in investigation in June last year, targeting several fraudulent transaction they believed were linked.
The man was taken to Gosford Police Station where he was charged with 21 counts of dishonestly obtain property by deception, two counts of larceny, aggravated break and enter and committing a serious indictable offence.
He was refused bail and will appear before Gosford Local Court today on Thursday.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
