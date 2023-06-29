PLANS to rebuild Awaba House at Booragul have opened for public tenders, with Lake Macquarie City Council vowing to retain key heritage elements of the structure.
Awaba House was badly damaged in a 2019 fire. Purchased by the council in 1993, it had served as an art gallery until 2000.
The council's manager property business development, Elizabeth Lambert, said the aim was to revitalise the site after three years.
Were looking forward to working with the successful contractor to restore Awaba House to its former glory, and welcome dining and events back to the revitalised space, she said.
Its important that we respect and retain the buildings heritage elements, while reinvigorating the space for a diverse and contemporary offering to the community.
The council opened community engagement in 2020, developing a plan to breathe new life into the structure with a revamp to include a restaurant and function space.
Construction is slated to begin late this year, with an eye towards completion in 2024.
Mayor Kay Fraser said the Lake Macquarie landmark would offer a unique destination for locals and visitors when reconstructed.
Our community has been longing for Awaba House to be rebuilt following the 2019 fire, so Im pleased to see the project take a major step forward, she said.
Im really looking forward to seeing it once again become a beautiful landmark and a drawcard for our city.
Tender submissions close on August 10.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
