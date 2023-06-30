Maitland and Newcastle Olympic are among the most lethal teams in NPLW Northern NSW, and Magpies coach Keelan Hamilton believes whoever can nullify the other will prevail on Sunday.
The winner in the round-16 clash at Cooks Square Park (4pm) will take an important step in the premiership race.
Olympic and Broadmeadow top the points table on 35 points with the former first by goal difference. Maitland, on 33, are third with six rounds remaining before finals.
Olympic have produced 75 goals in 15 outings for the league's second-best attacking record behind Magic, who have scored 77, and were in a ruthless mood when thrashing last-placed Warners Bay 17-0 last weekend. Maitland have scored 66 for the third-highest tally.
At the other end of the pitch, Olympic boast the best defensive record of leaking just 14 goals while the Magpies have conceded only two more.
In two tight exchanges this campaign, they have each taken a one-goal win - Olympic were 3-2 victors in the first round and Maitland turned the tables with a 1-0 result in round two.
The Magpies have not lost a game since, stringing together seven straight league wins.
"In terms of where we are on the table isn't super important, it's more around we're competing against one of the other teams at the top so it keeps us in the mix for that premiership if you win," Hamilton said.
"Both teams are reasonably good defensively, and both teams can score goals too and have threats, but I think the team that defends big moments better on the weekend will probably be the team that wins."
Maitland are missing centre-back Madison Gallegos through suspension (yellow card accumulation) while Olympic welcome back versatile Alesha Clifford after she was unavailable last weekend.
Opposition coach Neil Owens knows Maitland are in form but his team are too.
"We've settled down into a formation and I think we're looking good," Owens said.
"Before, we seemed to be a second-half team, but we've addressed that and we've been taking our chances in the first half. Both teams are looking good. They're probably the form team of the competition at the present moment.
"We're going to have to perform because Maitland at home are going to be difficult. Obviously, if we get the jump on them on the weekend, it's going to be big for us."
Broadmeadow will be without centre-back Kalista Hunter and midfielder Kobie Ferguson through suspension when they host seventh-placed Mid Coast (nine points) in the only game on Saturday (4pm).
Mid Coast will be buoyed by their 2-0 win over Adamstown last outing.
New Lambton (19) are fighting to keep alive their slim finals hopes when they host fourth-placed Charlestown (28) at Alder Park on Sunday (4pm).
The Eagles took their chances in a 3-0 win against Azzurri when they last met but have produced mixed results since.
Azzurri are coming off back-to-back 3-1 losses to Olympic then Maitland while New Lambton were beaten 4-2 by Magic last round.
"I'm sure in their eyes it's do or die, and in fairness, that's how we need to be looking at every game anyway," Azzurri coach Niko Papaspiropoulos said.
"We're on the back end of the season and the mentality and standard we need to set needs to be as such."
Also on Sunday (4pm), Adamstown (17) play Warners Bay (0) at John Street Oval.
Premier league clubs will wear Indigenous kits this weekend as Northern NSW Football celebrates and recognises the contributions of First Nations members through an Indigenous round.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
