Maitland host Newcastle Olympic in round 16 of NPLW Northern NSW

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated June 30 2023 - 6:09pm, first published 3:30pm
NPLW players Jade Campbell (Warners Bay), Mia Owens (Adamstown), Tara Andrews (New Lambton) and Brooke Summers (Newcastle Olympic) in their club's indigenous jerseys. Picture by Michael Ying Sing
Maitland and Newcastle Olympic are among the most lethal teams in NPLW Northern NSW, and Magpies coach Keelan Hamilton believes whoever can nullify the other will prevail on Sunday.

