A demolition and excavation firm has been fined $75,000 for exposing one of its labourers to masonry waste which put him at risk of developing silicosis.
These steps demonstrate the defendant's acceptance of its breach- The judgement in the case
The worker, Mohammad Sharif, was one of 250 people employed at an N Moit & Sons facility at Clarendon where building material waste is recycled and sold as aggregate, crushed sandstone and road base.
Mr Sharif started working for the company in 2014, becoming a permanent staff member on January 13, 2015, doing six shifts per week, and later working 12-hour shifts five days per week.
His work involved removing metals and plastics from masonry waste such as brick and concrete, and loading it into concrete crushers to be crushed and on-sold as smaller-sized aggregate.
About 30 per cent of the material he was handling was found to contain crystalline quartz which, when crushed, creates very fine particles known as the "respirable fraction" of dust, generating respirable crystalline silica dust (RCS).
Silicosis is a serious occupational lung disease caused by the inhalation of RCS dust, which can potentially result in the need for a lung transplant, according to a judgement handed down earlier this month in the District Court. It can also lead to the development of other serious illnesses and result in premature death.
During his employment, Mr Sharif was initially provided with disposable dust masks to wear. These became clogged, meaning he went through multiple masks per day.
Other control measures that should have be in place included processes to minimise the emission, release and spread of dust; wet processes and suppression to prevent dust generation and spread; "house-keeping" to prevent dust build-up; and training in the health effects of dust inhalation and its control.
The company was found to have not had any systemic approach to assessing the health of its workers in relation to their exposure to RCS, and did not identify dust as a hazard, the judgement said, and Mr Sharif had not signed safe work method statement for concrete crushers.
Following an inspection in March, 2021, a SafeWork inspector issued the company with two improvement notices requiring the provision of appropriate respiratory protective equipment, fit-testing and training. Mr Sharif was subsequently provided with a full-face, powered air purifying respirator mask.
District Court Judge Wendy Strathdee said she accepted that since the SafeWork site visit, the company implemented measures to minimise risks, including paying contractors to conduct onsite monitoring as well as asbestos and silica dust awareness training for all workers. It was also now using systematic water-based dust suppression at the site with a 24-hour sprinkler system, had installed water sprayers to suppress dust, and was providing disposable protective suits.
Shifts were reduced and an independent specialist work health and safety consultant was brought in for advice, as well as to deliver a specific training program for directors and senior management of the company with regard to work health and safety laws, duties and obligations.
"These steps, to my mind, demonstrate the defendant's acceptance of its breach, and has put in place a set of procedures to ensure they comply with the defendant's duties under the WHS Act," the judgement said.
The company, which pleaded guilty, was "a good corporate citizen of good character" based on an affadavit from sole director and company secretary, Michael Moit, and had made "significant charitable donations" as "an active sponsor of the community", she said.
The company was fined $100,000, with a 25 per cent discount due to having pleaded guilty to the offence.
Senior journalist and proud Novocastrian with broad range of reporting experience (including court reporting, justice & crime, climate change & the environment, health, aged care, community & social welfare issues, investigations and continuing crises). Please contact me with news tips and story ideas at: gabriel.fowler@newcastleherald.com.au
Senior journalist and proud Novocastrian with broad range of reporting experience (including court reporting, justice & crime, climate change & the environment, health, aged care, community & social welfare issues, investigations and continuing crises). Please contact me with news tips and story ideas at: gabriel.fowler@newcastleherald.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.