A CLASSROOM lesson, even if its by their bedside, is the time of the day young patients in John Hunter Hospital look forward to.
Now they have a chance to get some new laptops, books and resources, after a fundraiser and community awareness day run by the John Hunter Hospital School.
"It's been a really successful day," principal Amy Kurtz said on Thursday evening.
"All of the staff, we're just very humbled by the support we have received today."
Barber Industries' staff were on the tools all day on Thursday, with all money from haircuts donated to the school, and matched by another sponsor, Newcastle Automotive Wholesalers.
Ms Kurtz said the day was as much about raising money as it was awareness.
"It's just been really lovely to have conversations with community members about what the John Hunter Hospital School is all about," she said.
And, upwards of 150 or 200 people walked away with a fresh chop.
Children also made the most of activities set up at Kotara Westfield for the day, run by the school's teachers.
"Our school vision is to support the educational, emotional and physical wellbeing of students in a caring environment," Ms Kurtz said.
The hospital school has a classroom for students, and can also run bedside lessons, for about 1000 patients a year from kindergarten to Year 12. It also does outreach services and supports families.
The lessons are often the only time of the day that non-medical staff come knocking, Ms Kurtz said.
"We're really fortunate that we get to see lots of smiles when school teachers come into their rooms," she said.
Another fundraiser will be held on September 16.
