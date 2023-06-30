As pressure builds, the fate of Adam O'Brien as Knights coach now rests firmly in the hands of his players.
The reality is they'll decide if he survives or becomes yet another casualty of the club's lack of success by their actions on the field against the Bulldogs on Sunday and over the next two months.
Despite being far more competitive and bridging the gap between themselves and the competition heavyweights this season, the Knights are long odds to make the finals after just five wins and a draw from their opening 15 games.
Despite suggestions to the contrary, the team won't necessarily have to reach the play-offs for O'Brien to escape the axe with a year still left on his contract. But they will at the very least need to finish the season strongly and show far greater desire and desperation than they have done over the past fortnight in costly losses to depleted Roosters and Panthers' sides if O'Brien is to hold on.
Playmakers Jackson Hastings and Kalyn Ponga have a pivotal role to play. But the bulk of the responsibility rests with the forward pack and in particular, their two leaders up front, Daniel and Jacob Saifiti.
Both have shown at Origin level in the past how dominant they can be. But there is a reason why neither have featured in the selection conversation for the Blues this series. They simply haven't consistently played well enough. The same passion and fire they've produced in the past at Origin time has been missing at club level.
Daniel is battling a sternum problem, but he needs to stand up now with his brother and show some real leadership alongside the dependable Tyson Frizell. And bring the rest of the team along for the ride.
The fans deserve it. The coach's future hinges on it.
While a final decision hasn't been made, take it as read Kurt Mann and Hymel Hunt will be looking for new clubs next season.
A lack of football due to injury over the past couple of seasons along with limited roster spots appears certain to cost them new deals for 2024. Jack Johns and Brodie Jones are in the same boat, along with Adam Clune. Enari Tuala may be one of the few off-contract players (along with Tyson Frizell) to be re-signed.
We're hearing premiership-winning coach Michael "Madge" Maguire is unlikely to be on the short-list if the club opts to end O'Brien's tenure at the end of the season.
While he's the most experienced coach on the market, the suggestion is Maguire won't offer a point of difference in coaching styles from O'Brien.
The three leading contenders will be former Dragons coach and current Blues assistant Paul McGregor, former Sharks coach and ex-Knight John Morris and current Sharks and Maroons assistant Josh Hannay.
Hannay could be the dark horse. He and Knights footy boss Peter Parr go way back from their time together at the Cowboys and he is getting plenty of internal praise as Billy Slater's assistant with the Maroons.
Doubts over Adam O'Brien's future is the reason highly regarded assistant coach Rory Kostjasyn has not yet been re-signed by the Knights.
It's understood Kostjasyn is in limbo because officials are keeping a staff spot open in case a new coach is appointed and wants to bring in his own assistant.
The Knights are likely to head-hunt for a new recruitment boss to replace the departed Clint Zammit after advertising the job failed to attract a candidate with the right credentials.
Meanwhile, the Knights have granted an immediate release to development players Kobe Rugless and Chris Vea'ila with Rugless joining Manly and Vea'ila heading to Cronulla.
Jersey Flegg five-eighth Mitch Henderson has linked with Canberra immediately.
Knights director of football Peter Parr has confirmed the club is keen to sign outside back Adam Pompey if he opts to leave the Warriors and says discussions with his manager are ongoing.
"We're definitely interested and his management is aware of that," Parr told us. "At this stage, we are waiting to hear what his plans are and if he wants to come to Australia."
That will likely hinge on the Warriors and their salary cap position. It's understood they are keen to keep the 24-year-old but may not have the room with Roger Tuivasa-Sheck re-joining the club to play in the centres next season.
Greg Marzhew has joined Kalyn Ponga and Dane Gagai as the three players most likely to reel in our player-of-the-year leader Tyson Frizell after the Knights winger polled maximum points against Penrith last weekend. Frizell holds a two point lead over the field.
Round 17 - Knights v Panthers: 3 Greg Marzhew, 2 Dylan Lucas, 1 Tyson Frizell.
Current standings: 13 Tyson Frizell; 11 Kalyn Ponga, Dane Gagai, Greg Marzhew; 10 Lachie Miller; 5 Jackson Hastings; 4 Phoenix Crossland; 3 Leo Thompson, Kurt Mann; 2 Tyson Gamble, Bradman Best, Daniel Saifiti, Dylan Lucas; 1 Lachlan Fitzgibbon, Dom Young, Jacob Saifiti, Adam Elliott.
MORE IN SPORT:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? Join the discussion in the comment section below.
Find out how to register or become a subscriber here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.