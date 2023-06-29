Lake Macquarie company vows to fight EPA licence suspension

A Lake Macquarie composting and green waste facility has had its licence suspended for environmental breaches but owners maintain they have been compliant.
The NSW Environment Protection Authority suspended the licence of J E T Group Australia Pty Limited at Toronto for failing to install leachate and stormwater management systems after being directed to by the EPA.
"J E T Group's failure to take appropriate action is extremely disappointing, with their failure to install pollution controls meaning ammonia is able to escape the property," EPA director regulatory operations David Gathercole said.
"Discharged ammonia can pollute waters, damage ecosystems and impact on human health.
"The EPA will take all necessary regulatory action against operators large or small when they fail to meet their legal obligation and put both the community and environment at risk," Mr Gathercole said.
J E T Group has appealed the suspension notice to the Land and Environment Court.
Managing director Damien Jensen told the Newcastle Herald the business holds a license from the EPA which requires installation of stormwater management and leachate, however J E T Group was operating under the capacity legally required.
Under NSW waste regulation laws, businesses can store up to 1000 tonnes of waste on site at any one time without a license and therefore are not held to EPA standards.
Local councils govern waste management for companies under this limit who do not have a licence.
Mr Jensen said his business operated under this limit but it was not recognised due to the licence held.
"It is similar to saying if you have a truck licence, you must drive a semi-trailer and you're not allowed to drive a car," he said.
The EPA said the community would need to use an alternative facility while the facility's licence is suspended.
The company owners also operate Oz Landscape Supplies, which functions as a separate business.
