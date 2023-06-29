Newcastle Herald
J E T Group Australia licence suspended by EPA for environmental breaches

Updated June 30 2023 - 2:17pm, first published 8:19am
Lake Macquarie company vows to fight EPA licence suspension
A Lake Macquarie composting and green waste facility has had its licence suspended for environmental breaches but owners maintain they have been compliant.

