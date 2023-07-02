Lake Macquarie City Council (LMCC) councillors earlier this week unanimously supported my motion to acknowledge the unique environmentally sensitive land in Green Point Reserve and to investigate and provide advice on changing its classification to community land to ensure it is protected in perpetuity.
It has come as a significant shock to many that in excess of 70 per cent, or 120 of 168 hectares of land within Green Point Reserve, is classified as operational land and therefore inadequately protected from future development.
LMCC acquired Green Point Reserve in 1995 and staff have advised that, at the time, the developer required access over a significant portion of the site to finalise building and development work. Since then, 28 years have passed and people have incorrectly assumed that Green Point Reserve is appropriately protected from future development. Unfortunately, this is not the case.
Green Point Reserve is a prized possession for people who live on the Lake Macquarie foreshore between Belmont and Valentine, as well as for visitors to the area.
It is a lush paradise with a section of rainforest along a creek that runs into the lake. The very best of our natural environment is on full display whenever you venture into Green Point Reserve. It allows you to escape and explore as if you have been transported into the wilderness many miles from civilisation despite being on our doorstep.
Green Point Reserve provides opportunities for recreation and enjoyment in the heart of suburban Lake Macquarie with a variety of trails and routes to explore, and lake views, fishing spots and scenic vantage points to discover. There is in excess of seven kilometres of unique walking trails for all levels and abilities to explore in mostly eucalyptus forests.
Due to the environmentally sensitive nature of the site, dogs are not permitted in Green Point Reserve or on the walking trails. This enhances its appeal and assists in facilitating a unique nature walk complete with timber boardwalks, bridges, and steps. Green Point Reserve is also believed to house a bandicoot population and habitat for native species. The area is also important for carbon sequestration.
Green Point Reserve is a priceless community asset that needs to be classified as community land to meet community needs. In reclassifying 70 per cent of Green Point Reserve that is operational land as community land will ensure that it is protected and not encroached upon in the future.
