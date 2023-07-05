When asked about Cakeboi, Hignell says the bakery is "killing it": "I'm loving it so much. For me it's balancing the shop with other things, like television appearances, which have started to kick off again. I'm also writing another book. It's good to be at the same pace I was three years ago. It's a nice feeling. I feel like what I tried to do, worked. And I tried to solely invest in Newcastle."

