The Kosciuszko Sweepstakes tickets on sale from July 1

Tickets go on sale from July 1 to share in $2 million prizemoney for The Kosciuszko Sweepstakes, an integral part of the world's richest race for country-trained gallopers.
From Saturday, NSW residents can purchase $5 sweepstakes tickets via the TAB app, local pubs, clubs, TAB agencies and at NSW race meetings.
Fourteen winning tickets will be drawn on September 8 and each winner then selects a NSW country or ACT-trained horse to race in their "slot", once they have agreed with the horse's ownership group as to how they will share prizemoney for the race.
Tickets sales close at 11:59pm on September 6 and the draw takes place on September 8, broadcast live on Sky Thoroughbred Central and racingnsw.com.au.
