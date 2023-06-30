Crippling anxiety and tightness in the chest while watching the computer screen refresh a hundred times over has returned for many Swifties who missed out on Frontier Touring's pre-sale tickets on Wednesday.
As the clock strikes 10am on Friday, June 30 thousands are expected to queue on the Ticketek Australia website, vying for a swift grab at tickets to Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour.
More than 800,000 fans joined the online queue in Wednesday's pre-sale and waited, in some cases for hours, refreshing multiple devices, trying to secure tickets after a limited pre-sale of the artist's most expensive tickets (ranging from a couple of hundred to over $1000).
"My friend and I tried for pre-sale tickets on Wednesday on two devices and we waited for three hours, but we had no luck," Newcastle Herald journalist and fan Alanna Tomazin said.
Pre-sale tickets for the three 2024 Sydney shows sold out by 2pm while seats for the two Melbourne shows were gone just after 4pm.
Fellow Swiftie Amite Skinner was also caught up in the search for tickets. Her sister, brother-in-law and nephew were all caught in hours-long virtual ticket queues for the $900-a-seat VIP package.
"The experience has been super stressful. I feel absolutely exhausted and deflated so far. It'll all change if I end up getting tickets."
For Ms Skinner, the waiting game paid off, securing four tickets just after midday.
It was also announced on Thursday that the pop star appeared to find some 'blank space' in her concert schedule, adding two more shows to the Australian leg of her tour.
"I'm working with a tab for tickets open in the background and I'm watching the time like a hawk. Fingers crossed I can secure some," Miss Tomazin said.
The Grammy award-winning star will become the first artist since Madonna to perform three consecutive concerts at the Melbourne Cricket Ground when she takes the stage in February next year, and the first ever to play a fourth straight show at Sydney's Accor Stadium.
The Eras tour will fold in multiple albums Swift has released during the years of COVID-induced lockdowns in a three-hour show including hits from Folklore and Evermore in 2020 and her most recent Midnights released in 2022.
All the while, Swift has spent years painstakingly re-recording her back catalogue of six albums dating to 2006 in her "Taylor's Version" project to take back ownership of her masters. Her Speak Now re-release is expected to add to Red and Fearless in the next few weeks.
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
