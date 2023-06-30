Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Post Malone is coming to Australia in November on his If Y'all Weren't Here, I'd Be Crying tour

LR
By Lisa Rockman
Updated June 30 2023 - 10:41am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
US hitmaker Post Malone is coming to Australia in November.
US hitmaker Post Malone is coming to Australia in November.

Post Malone today announced a 2023 Australian tour that stops off at Canberra, Sydney and even Ballarat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lisa Rockman

Journalist

Newcastle Herald

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.