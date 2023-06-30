Post Malone today announced a 2023 Australian tour that stops off at Canberra, Sydney and even Ballarat.
Newcastle didn't make the cut.
Fans of the Grammy-nominated superstar will nevertheless be thrilled to hear he has extended his If Y'all Weren't Here, I'd Be Crying tour to Australia in November. The tour kicks off this month with a 26-date US run.
Post Malone Australian tour dates
November 23: Brisbane Showgrounds
November 25: Canberra (venue TBC)
November 26: Gold Coast (venue TBC))
November 29: The Domain, Sydney
November 30: Melbourne Showgrounds
December 2: Ballarat (venue TBC)
December 3: Perth (venue TBC)
