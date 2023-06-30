The Hunter Wildfires will be without courageous captain Susannah Cooke as they tackle a busy week of Jack Scott Cup in which they play three games.
The Wildfires halfback and leader was forced from the field with a hamstring injury in their 38-10 loss to unbeaten leaders Sydney Uni Gold last weekend and has since been ruled out for four to six weeks.
It comes as a blow ahead of a hectic eight-day period, starting with Warringah at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday (1.30pm) in round 10 of Sydney women's rugby union.
They then play Sydney Uni Blue at home on Wednesday night then away three days later.
Coach Matt Ellis expected to have a clearer idea of where the Wildfires' season was at after the three games and said squad management would be key to surviving the hectic schedule.
The return of Super W second-rower Kate Holland this weekend will be a boost while the Wildfires will be without some of their rising talents due to NSW Country junior squad commitments.
"It is going to be tough the next week or so, and it's going to test our depth," Ellis said.
"We'll have Lucy Green play halfback and we're shifting people around a bit."
Hunter were 7-5 winners over Warringah (25 points) when they met in round four and another victory could propel the fifth-placed Wildfires (24 points) ahead of their third-placed counterparts.
In Hunter Women's Rugby on Saturday, Maitland play Hamilton at Passmore Oval (11.20am), University take on Nelson Bay at Bernie Curran (4.30pm), Merewether meet Medowie/Southern Beaches at Townson Oval (4.30pm) and Waratah battle Wanderers at Waratah Oval (4.45pm).
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
