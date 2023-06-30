Newcastle Herald
KPMG recommended up to 15 Supercars Newcastle 500 workshops, but four held

Updated June 30 2023 - 5:49pm, first published 4:30pm
The 2023 Newcastle 500 was the last in a five race deal between the state government, Newcastle council and Supercars. Picture by Peter Lorimer.
The consultancy firm that drafted the recent Supercars community survey recommended up to 15 targeted stakeholder meetings "to ensure a true cross section of the community" was consulted before four meetings were ultimately held.

