UETA Tufuga used to listen to his older brother, Kirk, harp on about the Hunter Wildfires and living in Newcastle.
Kirk, a powerhouse No.8, played the 2021 season in Newcastle before taking an opportunity "too good to refuse" in Spain.
Middle brother and prop Sam Tufuga also spent 2021 at the Wildfires.
Wildfires coach Scott Coleman had wanted Ueta to join his siblings, but the silky centre opted to stay at home, winning a premiership in Palmerston North with Varisty, before spending a season with Toronto in Major League Rugby in the US.
"I was supposed to come out with my brothers the first time, but I opted to stay home," Tufuga said. "Kirk harps on about this place. He wants to come back and settle here with his family. His season in Spain has just finished and I was trying to rope him in to coming back. He has two kids now and wants to stay in Spain for another year and try to do a bit more travel around Europe. Then he will be back in Newcastle."
Ueta, 25, arrived on the eve of the Shute Shield season and has quickly cemented a place at inside centre.
"I was welcomed in and felt part of it straight away," Tufuga said. "The boys did a lot of work in the pre-season on building the culture at the club.
"We are always doing things together away from footy, building connections. When we go on the field we have that cohesion and want to play for each other."
They can take another step towards sealing a maiden play-off spot against Warringah at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday night.
The Rats, after a slow start, have beaten West Harbour (29-24) and Easts (43-35) in consecutive weeks.
"Warringah play off the cuff and attack from anywhere," Tufuga said. "Against Easts, they scored a try from their own tryline. They are going to throw everything at us and we have to be ready."
Tufuga will partner Alex Pohla in the centres, a combination that extends back to 2017 when they played in the Samoan under-20s backline together.
"It's good to be in the midfield with Alex," Tufuga said. "I hadn't spoken to him since 2017. We played together in under-20 Samoa team that went to the World Cup in Georgia. He was playing wing and I was at 12 and 10. We played in the Oceania Championships together, but I got injured two days before our first game against England in Georgia and got sent home. It's good to link up with him again."
Wildfires: Isi Fukofuka, 2 Andrew Tuala, 3 Nick Dobson, 4 Ngaruhe Jones, 5 Rob Puli'uvea, 6 Chlayton Frans, 7 Hamish Moore, 8 Tiueti Asi, 9 Nick Murray, 10 Connor Winchester, 11 Isaac Ulberg, 12 Ueta Tufaga, 13 Alex Pohla, 14 Tom Watson, 15 Nate De Thierry
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
