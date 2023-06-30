"I was supposed to come out with my brothers the first time, but I opted to stay home," Tufuga said. "Kirk harps on about this place. He wants to come back and settle here with his family. His season in Spain has just finished and I was trying to rope him in to coming back. He has two kids now and wants to stay in Spain for another year and try to do a bit more travel around Europe. Then he will be back in Newcastle."