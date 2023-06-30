SOUTHS coach Glenn Bisson remains unsure how long the Lions will be missing Australian under-21 representative Nathan Czinner.
The fifth-ranked Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League side host Gosford in Newcastle on Sunday (1:30pm) with Czinner still sidelined because of an ankle injury.
Bisson says the "damage is still being assessed" after Czinner recently returned from a European tour with the national-age Burras squad.
Souths sit alongside Wests on the men's ladder with 10 points each, but the Lions have a three-goal worse for-and-against record.
Last year's grand finalists Gosford (14) are second overall after 12 rounds.
Sunday's other games see Wests battle winless Tigers (12pm) while leaders and defending premiers Norths travel to meet third-placed Maitland (3:30pm).
In the women's premier league on Saturday and University tackle Tigers (1:45pm) while Souths visit Norah Head (2:15pm).
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
