NEWCASTLE Northstars captain Liam Manwarring declares "we definitely owe them one" ahead of a return clash with the Melbourne Ice.
The Northstars, now equal third on the Australian Ice Hockey League ladder and sitting second in their conference, host the Ice on Sunday (3pm) having lost 8-4 to the same opponents in Melbourne on the opening weekend of the season.
A full-strength Newcastle have since posted nine wins from their last 10 outings, but fielded a much different line-up in April with World Championship representatives and multiple imports unavailable.
"This is our first time playing Melbourne Ice with a full roster due to guys being away at World Champs and imports not being here," Manwarring told the Newcastle Herald.
"They beat us up down there. They were heavy and hard to play against and scored some goals. I think a lot of guys who were there have remembered that and we've practised all week on the fact we definitely owe them one.
"As a club the Northstars like to win all of our in-series series against team and right now we're down with them.
"They've got some players that can really hurt us too. They've got some really good imports and a few good locals. They'll be a different outfit in round two as well."
The Northstars, unchanged from last weekend's 11-2 triumph over visiting Adelaide, open a double header at Hunter Ice Skating Stadium against the Sydney Ice Dogs on Saturday (5pm). Newcastle play nine fixtures during July.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
