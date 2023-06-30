Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Newcastle Rugby League: Mid-season signings Tony Pellow, Justice Leota arrive at Cessnock Goannas just before June 30 transfer deadline

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
June 30 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cessnock recruit Tony Pellow. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Cessnock recruit Tony Pellow. Picture by Sylvia Liber

CESSNOCK captain-coach Harry Siejka feels well poised for the run home to the Newcastle Rugby League finals despite four games without a win, Tony Pellow bolstering their squad on the eve of the June 30 transfer deadline.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.