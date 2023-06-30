CESSNOCK captain-coach Harry Siejka feels well poised for the run home to the Newcastle Rugby League finals despite four games without a win, Tony Pellow bolstering their squad on the eve of the June 30 transfer deadline.
Mid-season signing Pellow, who arrives fresh from a stint at NRL club Wests Tigers, looks likely to line up for the Goannas against Northern Hawks at Cessnock Sportsground on Saturday (3pm).
The versatile back, who Siejka says brings a "lot of X-factor", will train on Friday night and most probably wear the No.1 jersey this weekend.
Cessnock, who opened their campaign with seven straight wins but have now slipped to fourth spot, also this week picked up the services of outside back Justice Leota from Ipswich Jets.
"The start of the year we probably had a lot of depth and I think that showed in our performances. We had a really strong side and blokes pushing, but obviously suspensions and injuries come into play," Siejka told the Newcastle Herald.
"The weekend just gone we went to Maitland missing eight of our regular 17 which is pretty tough in anyone's book, but the good sign was that we pushed really hard and almost got them [24-16 loss].
"We just missed that little bit of spark which these two guys will definitely add. It creates competition for spots as well. This time of year, to get two players like that, it's good for us and we're really excited.
"Hard work starts now and we're looking forward to the back end of the year."
Pellow, 26, made four NSW Cup appearances for the Tigers in May after relocating from Brisbane-based Wynnum-Manly.
Goannas custodian Harry O'Brien remains sidelined with injury. Siejka and Jarred Anderson are still suspended.
Upcoming opponents Northern Hawks (8 points) are coming off the bye.
Cessnock (19) aren't the only Newcastle RL team to secure a last-minute deal for 2023 with Heath Gibbs returning to Wests (13) and named in the centres against eight-placed Macquarie (12) at Lyall Peacock Field on Saturday (2pm).
Gibbs, most recently contracted at Queensland Cup side Burleigh and previously playing 28 NSW Cup games for the Knights, marks a fourth mid-year arrival for the Rosellas following Liam Wiscombe, Luke Walsh and Ngangarra Barker.
Elsewhere in round 14 and Lakes (10), having officially re-signed coach Ian Bourke during the week, host leaders Maitland (24) at Cahill Oval on Saturday (3pm).
Third-ranked Wyong (20) visit winless Kurri Kurri (2) on Saturday (3pm).
And in Sunday's sole clash Central (14) have been dealt an injury blow amid their bid to make play-offs with prop Nick Ritter now out for a "few weeks" because of a broken hand. The Butcher Boys, unbeaten in their last five starts (three wins, two draws), now sit sixth on the competition ladder ahead of welcoming in-form Souths (20) to St John Oval (3pm).
The Entrance (16), fifth, have the bye this weekend but will jump to 18 points.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
