Stephen Jones backing colt Remember Jack for memorable city debut

Scone trainer Stephen Jones believes flying colt Remember Jack can put himself in the frame for a slot in the $2 million Kosciuszko when he steps up to Highway Handicap grade at Rosehill on Saturday.
Remember Jack, a three-year-old son of Headwater, out of Lonhro mare Innishbeg, will contest the class 3 Highway over 1100m after three wins and a second across five starts in he country.
The victories include a 900m track record of 50.01 seconds at Muswellbrook at his second start, and back-to-back 1000m wins at Tamworth and Muswellbrook at his most recent runs.
He has drawn the extreme outside in gate 14 for Saturday's test but Jones and jockey Aaron Bullock, who has been aboard Remember Jack every start, were confident he could overcome it.
"Even though he's drawn the carpark, I think there's a lot of speed inside and I'd be happy if he camped off," Jones said of the $10 TAB chance on Friday.
"I think the speed will make the difference. He will just come across straight behind them. I'm Not Slew and the favourite, Mojo Magic, will go hammer and tong up front, I reckon.
"I spoke to Bullock last night and he said, nah, he'll be all right.
"He'll sit off them and his last bit is usually his best bit. He sat off them the other day in a 1000m race and just run away from them."
Jones said Bullock, the leading jockey in NSW this season with 168.5 winners, believed Remember Jack was a potential Kosciuszko horse. The 1200m slot race will be held on October 14.
"Bullock loves the horse and he won't have him getting beat," he said. "He said we'll win this one then we'll go to the Kosciuszko.
"He got off it after the last win and said, why don't we run him in the Kosciuszko? So I said we'll go to town and put him on the board.
"The breed gets to 1400 so you would think 1200 at this stage would be perfect. The prep is ideal."
Tickets go on sale from July 1 to share in $2 million prizemoney for The Kosciuszko Sweepstakes, an integral part of the world's richest race for country-trained gallopers.
From Saturday, NSW residents can buy $5 tickets via the TAB app, local pubs, clubs, TAB agencies and at NSW race meetings.
Fourteen tickets will be drawn on September 8. Each winner then selects a NSW country or ACT-trained horse to race in their "slot", once they have agreed with the horse's ownership as to how they will share prizemoney. Ticket sales close at 11:59pm on September 6. The draw will be shown live on Sky Thoroughbred Central and racingnsw.com.au.
Jones said Sussu was his other potential Kosciuszko candidate.
As for Remember Jack, Jones believed he could topple odds-on favourite Mojo Magic, given a good surface.
"They say it goes good and broke a track record, but mine broke the track record at Muswellbrook as well," he said.
"He should have won four straight. They day it got beat at Taree, they called it a soft 7, and he doesn't handle the going. He drew one and it was heavy on the inside.
"Bullock came back and said take no notice of that, I got caught on the fence. He finished second all the same, but he should not have been beaten that day."
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.