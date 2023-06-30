Police are appealing for public assistance after four trucks were allegedly burnt in the Hunter across the last year.
The parked trucks were allegedly set alight on Saturday 22 October 2022 between 9pm and 9:30pm.
Two of the trucks were destroyed and the third was significantly damaged.
At about 11.25pm on Thursday 16 February this year, a fourth truck parked at the same location was allegedly set on fire. The vehicle was totally destroyed.
Officers from Hunter Valley Police District commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fires which are being treated as suspicious and are believed to be linked.
As inquiries continue, investigators urge anyone with information or dashcam footage from the area at the time to come forward.
Members of the public can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
