Police are searching for answers after two alleged break and enters in the Hunter this month.
A man is reported to have broken into a Thornton supermarket around 2:30am on Monday 5 June. He allegedly stole a cash box from the shop on the corner on Taylor Avenue and Thomas Coke Drive.
A second offence occurred around 11.55pm on Wednesday 14 June 2023.
Police were told a man broke into a supermarket at the intersection of Main Road and Callan Street, Edgeworth. A cash box was also stolen from this shop.
Police believe the incidences may be linked.
As inquiries continue, detectives have released CCTV footage of a man who may be able assist with the investigation.
The man is described as being of Caucasian appearance, of medium build, wearing a white face mask, black and white hooded jumper with writing down both sides, gloves, grey shorts and white sneakers.
Anyone with information should contact Raymond Terrace Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
