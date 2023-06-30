Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Two supermarkets across the Hunter allegedly broken into this month

Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Lucinda Garbutt-Young
Updated June 30 2023 - 11:15am, first published 11:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fire picture
Fire picture

Police are searching for answers after two alleged break and enters in the Hunter this month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Journalist

Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.