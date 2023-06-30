Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Hunter developer Daniel Roberts found not guilty of stealing air conditioners from Gillieston Heights residential construction site

By Nick Bielby
Updated June 30 2023 - 3:24pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daniel Roberts. File picture
Daniel Roberts. File picture

A HUNTER developer has been found not guilty of stealing two air conditioners from a Maitland residential building site amid a dispute between the landowner and a construction company.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.