Brad Elder lines up winning run for Surfers Delight at Menangle

Louth Park reinsman Brad Elder reckons Surfers Delight will appreciate a drop in class when he heads back to Menangle on Saturday night.
Elder steered the Roy Roots jnr pacer to victory in the group 3 Treuer Memorial (2540m) at Bankstown on June 12 with a flashing run down the inside.
But then the pair faced stiff opposition at Menangle last week when they contested the up to 120 ratings Golden Mile.
Surfers Delight was sixth, just 4.9 metres away from the winner, group 1 star Spirit Of St Louis, which ran 1:51:5.
Elder has the job again with Surfers Delight on Saturday night in race two, an up to 95 ratings event.
"He was in the free-for-all last week and he actually did quite a good job," Elder said.
"He held his own and made up a bit of ground late, so dropping down into a 95 race tomorrow, that's a pretty big class drop, especially on a Saturday night at Menangle."
The only negative for Surfers Delight was a draw in eight.
"He doesn't really use his gate speed anyway, so it's not terrible," Elder said.
"If there's some pace, he will probably get over the top of them if he gets some luck in the run."
Elder will also drive Just Won More for his father, Darren, after he gained a start in the Waratah series final following a scratching. Just Won More was third in his heat
"He's not terrible in that," Brad said.
"If they went to war a bit early, he'd probably be a place hope."
Darren, meanwhile, went past 500 career winners as a trainer with a double at Tamworth on Thursday.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
