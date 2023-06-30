Newcastle Herald
Joe McFadyen flyer Nangar Luna set to hit back in Peter Mosman

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
July 1 2023 - 6:30am
Dungog trainer Joe McFadyen hopes for better luck in running for Nangar Luna in her rematch with Zipping Foxy in heats of the group 1 Peter Mosman Opal series (520m) at Wentworth Park on Saturday night.

