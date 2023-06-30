Joe McFadyen flyer Nangar Luna set to hit back in Peter Mosman

Dungog trainer Joe McFadyen hopes for better luck in running for Nangar Luna in her rematch with Zipping Foxy in heats of the group 1 Peter Mosman Opal series (520m) at Wentworth Park on Saturday night.
Nangar Luna was a half-length second to Zipping Foxy last week at the track after fighting back from an early check.
Nangar Luna and Zipping Foxy look the testing material in the third and final heat on Saturday night and they have again drawn boxes five and one respectively.
Last week's run was Nangar Luna's second for McFadyen and followed a victory at Maitland. Before that, she was trained by Nowra-based Chris O'Brien.
"She's going to make a nice stayer in time, but with these age-restricted bitches races on, it was a good opportunity to have a go," McFadyen said.
"She ran a good race last week. She's got a big finish, but she just needs to weave her way through traffic.
"The small field will suit her and she will take a lot of benefit from that run last week as well. If she happens to make the final, she'll be better again in that next week.
"Over the 500, she's just a little dependent on luck because she doesn't have a lot of early speed."
Salt Ash trainer Stephen Davies has Silver Session from box seven in the same heat and Thrill from four in the first. Brandy Hill trainer Mark Davidson has Frisky Felon from box two in heat three. He also has Be In Touch in heat three of the Vic Peters Classic.
At The Gardens on the night, McFadyen has Belmont Bullet as the one to beat in the sixth race (400m). He has won five from seven at the track and distance.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
