NPL: New Lambton face their own battle in all-Eagles clash

New Lambton coach Tom Davies will call on his squad to back up an improved performance when they take on a desperate but weary Edgeworth side in round 17 on Sunday.
The NPL men's competition newcomers have struggled for consistency this season and sit second last on nine points. They lost four games in a row, conceding 14 goals in the process, but bounced back last week with a scoreless draw with a Valentine side fighting to stay in the finals picture.
"The Adamstown [3-0] loss especially was disappointing," Davies said of the losing run.
"We sort of pencilled that one in as a game where we should be getting something.
"We shuffled a few things, with a few players out, and obviously we needed to get back to that consistency, which we have spoken about all year and which has been a challenge at times."
New Lambton lost 3-0 to Edgeworth in their first NPL clash this season, but they pushed them all the way in the Australia Cup before going down 2-1.
Davies hoped for a similar effort on Sunday at Jack McLaughlan Oval against a side sitting fifth on 28 points, just ahead of Lambton Jaffas on goals, in the race for the top five.
"It's obviously a tough game against Edgy this week, they will be pushing for finals, but I'm sure the boys will be up for the challenge," he said.
"Hopefully we can replicate the performance we had against them in the cup. Hopefully we can bring that same attitude.
"The objective is to pick up a few more points and get a bit higher on the table before the end of the season.
"There's been a lot of learnings this year. We've had games where we've played well for maybe half the game, then fallen away for 10-15 minute periods. Then all of a sudden you're 3-0 down or your 1-0 up and you give away the game.
"It's getting that experience at this level."
The Golden Eagles have this year backed Davies and the bulk of his squad from last season, when they won a third consecutive premiership in the second division, to lay the foundation for their NPL introduction.
However, plans are underway to bolster their squad for next year, when a promotion-relegation system is expected to return. Davies, though, is yet to be locked in.
"We've always been an ambitious club and to find our feet this year has probably been the biggest thing," Davies said.
"We obviously need to strengthen across the board and bring in some extra quality on top of what we've got."
Joel Caldwell (foot injury) is out for the season, while Kai Bradley is in doubt for Sunday after missing last week with a shoulder problem.
Edgeworth, meanwhile, are trying to recover from a brutal schedule. After beating New Lambton, they won three extra-time games against top NPL sides to make the cup's round of 32, where they will host Western United in August. They hit back from a run of two losses and two draws in the NPL to down Lake Macquarie 3-1 last week.
"We are carrying a bagful of injuries," coach Peter McGuinness said. "It's been a hectic time in terms of getting knocks, injuries and illnesses."
He said captain Pat Wheeler was out with injury, while Jacob Pepper was "50-50". Schoolboy Mason King was to be rested after a concussion from an incident in the seventh minute last week.
"We've found them tough this year," McGuinness said of New Lambton.
"We beat them in the league but it was a pretty tough game, then in the cup, there was only a goal in it."
Also on Sunday from 2.30pm, Broadmeadow and Maitland, both on 30 points, clash at Magic Park, while second-placed Weston (31 points) host Valentine (19).
On Saturday at 2.30pm, Jaffas (28) play last-placed Lake Macquarie (4) at Edden Oval and Olympic (24) travel to Adamstown (11). Cooks Hill (16) and Charlestown (37) kick off at 3pm at Fearnley Dawes Athletics Field.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
