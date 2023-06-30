Newcastle Herald
NPL: New Lambton face their own battle in all-Eagles clash

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
June 30 2023
Tom Davies. Picture by Mathew Packer
Tom Davies. Picture by Mathew Packer

New Lambton coach Tom Davies will call on his squad to back up an improved performance when they take on a desperate but weary Edgeworth side in round 17 on Sunday.

