Now the jobs assigned to the GCC, and the Western Parkland City Authority, will be done by the old Department of Planning. We've come a full circle. They told us we needed new bodies to do the things the Department of Planning was incapable of doing. If we wanted to get things done, we needed new ways of doing things. We got an avalanche of solutions, add-ons, ideas from one minister, ideas from another, everyone having a little dabble, a commission here, an authority there. But things didn't improve, the basics like housing got worse.