Newcastle Herald
Home/Comment/Columnists
Opinion

RIP Greater Cities Commission: why the recent history of special purpose government agencies should make us wary of the Albanese authorities

By Phillip O'Neill
July 3 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The GCC experience should make us wary of special purpose government agencies, such as the Net Zero Authority announced in May, Phillip O'Neill warns. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
The GCC experience should make us wary of special purpose government agencies, such as the Net Zero Authority announced in May, Phillip O'Neill warns. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

The Greater Cities Commission (GCC) was to be Newcastle's best friend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Columnists
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.