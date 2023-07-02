The Greater Cities Commission (GCC) was to be Newcastle's best friend.
The GCC had been assigned the task of elevating the state's long-forgotten cities, Newcastle and Wollongong, to the status of top-tier urban centres. They would sit alongside the so-called three cities of Sydney: the CBD, Parramatta, and the Western Parkland City centred on the new Western Sydney airport.
Now the GCC is no more, and the task of regenerating Newcastle will be undertaken by the old Department of Planning. History tells us we should be worried.
The story of the GCC is a murky, muddled one. Perhaps the GCC never had a chance of success.
The story starts in October 2015 when the then Minister for Planning, Liberal member for Pittwater, Rob Stokes, established the Greater Sydney Commission. Grand plans came forward around the three-cities idea. In March last year, with Mr Stokes re-purposed as Minister for Cities and Active Transport, GSC responsibility was extended to Newcastle and Wollongong, and it was re-named the Greater Cities Commission (GCC).
History tells us we should be worried.
Then last week, Paul Scully, planning minister in the new Labor government, and member for Wollongong, abolished the GCC entirely. So too he abolished the Western Parkland City Authority, an agency responsible for building Sydney's third city on its baking western edge. That authority had been set up as the Western City and Aerotropolis Authority in 2018 by the then Minister for Western Sydney, the Liberal member for Penrith, Stuart Ayres.
Mr Ayres' initiative was a response to the signing in March 2018 of a so-called 'City Deal' for Western Sydney by the then prime minister Malcolm Turnbull, Liberal member for Australia's richest electorate, Wentworth. The city deal became part of Mr Turnbull's Australian-wide smart cities plan, which his office established in April 2016. The city deal was to be a partnership between federal, state and local government and would leverage the benefits of the new Western Sydney airport. The airport had been placed under control of the Western Sydney Airport Corporation, a federal government agency announced by the treasurer, and Liberal member for Cook, Scott Morrison, in his budget speech in May 2017.
One of the main tasks of the Greater Cities Commission was to coordinate planning across these proliferating agencies, a task beyond human capability.
A problem for the GCC, however, was its failure in the most basic planning task of ensuring enough housing to meet growing demand across all five cities. So planning minister Scully called time.
Now the jobs assigned to the GCC, and the Western Parkland City Authority, will be done by the old Department of Planning. We've come a full circle. They told us we needed new bodies to do the things the Department of Planning was incapable of doing. If we wanted to get things done, we needed new ways of doing things. We got an avalanche of solutions, add-ons, ideas from one minister, ideas from another, everyone having a little dabble, a commission here, an authority there. But things didn't improve, the basics like housing got worse.
With the GCC gone, we are left wondering if these special purpose authorities and commissions are anything other than a matter of convenience for government, a way of appearing to do something substantial while keeping open the option of driving a project onto the kerb down the road without any financial loss.
As weak as it was, at least the GCC initiative was an acknowledgement by minister Stokes that Newcastle and Wollongong deserved front line attention from government and its planners. We need to watch carefully to prevent the Newcastle regeneration folder disappearing into a back-office cabinet in the Department of Planning's new Parramatta offices.
The GCC experience should also make us wary of special purpose government agencies. The Albanese federal Labor government has two of concern to us.
In May it announced the Net Zero Authority, ostensibly to guide regions like ours through the transition away from fossil fuels. Last month it set up the High Speed Rail Authority to plan corridors for a high-speed Newcastle-Central Coast-Sydney CBD rail service.
The recent history of special purpose government agencies should make us wary of the Albanese agencies.
Watch for the glossy planning documents. Stay cynical.
