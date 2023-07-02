Keep holding leaders to far higher standards

NSW ICAC's first casualty, later exonerated, was then NSW premier Nick Greiner, who created it. Did he create a monster that bit him on the bum, when he was really aiming at Labor MPs and the NSW trade union movement? I don't think Greiner created a monster. We hold our pollies to a higher standard of behaviour than ordinary citizens. After all, they are entrusted with millions of taxpayers' dollars. I just wish there were formal legal sanctions within the NSW ICAC Act 1988 that applied to corrupt political behaviour. In my view the Act needs serious amendment along these lines.