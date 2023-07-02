Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald Letters to the Editor and Short Takes for Monday, July 3, 2023

By Letters to the Editor
July 3 2023 - 4:00am
Keep holding leaders to far higher standards
THE NSW Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) has finally found that Gladys Berejiklian, pictured, engaged in "serious corrupt conduct" but it didn't find that she had acted criminally.

