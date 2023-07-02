Keep holding leaders to far higher standards

THE NSW Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) has finally found that Gladys Berejiklian, pictured, engaged in "serious corrupt conduct" but it didn't find that she had acted criminally.
It did not refer her matter to the NSW Director of Prosecutions (DPP), nor recommend that criminal charges be laid. Her former partner, Daryl Maguire, is unlikely to be as fortunate ("No charges despite finding", Newcastle Herald 30/6).
Although she has not been subject to any formal legal sanction, Ms Berejiklian's political life has seemingly ended. She tearfully resigned from her role as premier and as a member of state parliament when she became aware of the ICAC investigation. Other NSW politicians in similar circumstances just stood aside from portfolios and continued to show up at their offices.
NSW ICAC's first casualty, later exonerated, was then NSW premier Nick Greiner, who created it. Did he create a monster that bit him on the bum, when he was really aiming at Labor MPs and the NSW trade union movement? I don't think Greiner created a monster. We hold our pollies to a higher standard of behaviour than ordinary citizens. After all, they are entrusted with millions of taxpayers' dollars. I just wish there were formal legal sanctions within the NSW ICAC Act 1988 that applied to corrupt political behaviour. In my view the Act needs serious amendment along these lines.
I BELIEVE City of Newcastle has been caught out refering to pollution readings in Newcastle East when they were in fact taken kilometres away ('Councillor's race fury', Herald 29/6). During the last race, as part of the community consultation, they were asking Supercars supporters if they were in favour of the race. I fear these figures will now be used to justify a five-year extension.
Even worse, when asked about the greenwashing of this event on national TV (Q+A), our lord mayor continued to spruik the Supercars supplied attendance figures that in my opinion are vastly inflated and discredited.
Meanwhile, businesses continue to lose money and all other activities are disrupted during the weeks-long bump in/bump out period.
Thanks to John McKenzie and Sonia Hornery for shining a light on this council.
I BELIEVE City of Newcastle should be thoroughly ashamed that they attack their own ratepayers instead of supporting them.
There are valid questions about the Supercars event, yet in my opinion our own council does all it can to obfuscate to our community to protect this nonsense.
This race in the most densely-populated streets of Newcastle is simply wrong in every way.
I believe, not only does it risk the hearing of children, it sends exactly the wrong road safety message about what our streets are actually for.
The council crows about being clean, green and innovative but encourages this highly polluting anachronism.
Beaches and local businesses are effectively closed off for many weeks despite the council's pretence that it supports small business, residents and is family friendly. What a joke that is!
Instead of investing time in finding new ways to present Supercars facts to the public and throwing money at this pointless event, I say the council should spend its time and money actually encouraging local sports and other outdoor, healthy activities.
Dropping charges to clubs for the use of grounds that ratepayers funded in the first place would be a good start. Supercars should be run on a racetrack, not on suburban streets.
ROB Bernasconi (Short Takes, 24/6), if you lived in Kurri Kurri or Wangi Wangi, would you object to the colloquialisms "Kurri" or "Wangi"? If you did, you'd probably be laughed at (trust me, I've lived in Wangi, and during my years spent there, I never heard a single local call it Wangi Wangi).
I disagree that the use of the word "Newy" is lazy, as it doesn't exactly save a lot of time or effort. It's merely an abbreviation and a nickname, and more often than not, abbreviations and nicknames are given out affectionately.
I say lighten up, mate. "Newy" is not the original name Newcastle was given, but it is still a term of endearment, as is "Rob", which is unlikely to have been the original name you were given. You say that none of your friends call the city Newy, but I bet that none of your friends call you Robert either.
I WHOLEHEARTEDLY agree with Carl Stevenson ("Ancestors are no guarantee," Letters, 28/6).
As he correctly states, everyone has a story.
Many Australians came from different countries and different walks of life but are happy and proud to call Australia home.
We should all recognise our ancestors, but I am reminded of a quote from Thomas Sowell: "returning to the traumas of the past can force our brain into negative thoughts, while having gratitude from where we have come from can set us off for a day of growth and enjoyment."
We cannot move forward if we are forever looking back.
OPINION polls now seem to suggest that the Voice to Parliament referendum will be lost.
I think the Coalition, along with the Murdoch press, are largely responsible but the federal government and the ABC are also at fault.
The Liberals-Nationals have run a campaign arguing that if you don't know, vote 'no' which suggests the important issues did not get through to the public.
I believe the government should have expected this and done more to justify the 'yes' case, as should the ABC.
Instead the ABC runs a singing commercial that tries to suggest that "we are one and speak with one voice".
Well, obviously we don't speak with one voice on this issue or on others like the same sex marriage, climate change, transgender issues, nuclear power, COVID, and most recently the immigration rates introduced by this federal government that has divided the nation even further.
There are desperate people wanting the security of their own home and blaming baby boomers, NIMBYs, councils or planning laws for preventing more housing being built.
There was even a government proposal to put people before plants, a scheme to overcome resistance from those wanting to save koalas.
The ABC has done little to counter these arguments; no mention of the greenhouse gas emissions from building a million homes, or the impossibility of supplying necessary infrastructure or how we will survive as water supplies diminish and food production falls.
MEMBERS of Parliament in NSW take an oath or affirmation to represent the best interests of their constituents, not the best interests of their political party. In my opinion the unfolding tragedy/comedy of Labor persecution of the very admirable member for Wallsend over the pools issue exposes the motivation of some who would dearly love to see Ms Hornery move on. Wallsend is well served by a courageous local member.
THANK you Michael Parris and Sage Swinton for excellent reporting. ('Gloves off', Herald 29/6). Thursday's news contained reports of what Councillor John Mackenzie called "unprecedented dysfunction" and Labor's Wallsend MP Sonia Hornery in my opinion telling it like it is. Labor great Paul Keating famously called the Senate 'unrepresentative swill' I believe it is the opinion of many Novocastrians that they are unrepresented when they see how their hard-earned money is frittered away on bread and circuses and green washing occurring on a huge scale. Thank you for bringing us news that is important to our community.
I WATCHED with interest the relaunch of one of the major supermarket stores. It was full of all the usual virtue signalling speeches about how the company is community minded and inclusive, then a local Indigenous person made a speech about the company's great support and understanding of Indigenous issues and welcomed the company to their land. All great stuff done directly in front of the company's bottle shop entrance. One wonders if those praising the virtues of retail giants realise how many poker machines they own. I've heard of greenwashing by businesses, but I think this equals the whole company taking a dip in the Ganges River to wash away their hypocrisy.
THANK you Garry Linnell for your hilarious comment page ("Interruption to service: Garry is busy wallowing", Herald, 24/6), it made me laugh out loud a few times.
GRAHAM Burgess, ("Political divide can't be a real one", Letters, 29/6), hasn't got any time for Peter Dutton and neither do I, but to say that he expects Mr Dutton will vote 'yes' in the Voice referendum is like saying pigs might fly. I also don't think it's his or anyone else's place to try and tell others how they should vote.
WE are all equal in the eyes of the law, except the rich are more equal than the poor. It's the old story; laws are always useful to those who have money and harmful to those without it. Money speaks all languages, even in law; just ask the overpaid lawyers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.