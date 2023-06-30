Cassie Stummer mare Subuki blitzes rivals at Scone as 100-1 shot

Cassandra Stummer-trained 100-1 shot Subuki surged late down the outside to provide the shock of the day at Scone on Friday.
The five-year-old mare, having her fifth start for Muswellbrook-based Stummer - her fourth trainer, was second last on the turn and several lengths off the leaders in the 1400m class one handicap to end the program.
With apprentice Madi Derrick aboard, Subuki mowed down the frontrunners to beat $2 favourite Martedi by half a length.
Originally an emergency for the race, Subuki took her record to two wins in 19 starts and gave part-owner and former trainer Wayne Brown a huge thrill.
"I've put a decent ticket on her," Brown told Sky Racing.
"Cassie and [partner] Dan [Northey] have done a great job with her. Dan rides a lot of them and he's a very good judge. I'm over the moon."
Another which was as an emergency, Oceans One, won the benchmark 66 handicap (1000m) to give former South African jockey Donovan Yeo his first victory in Australia. The David Pfieffer-trained Oceans One claimed a two-length win with a bold front-running ride from Yeo.
There was also success for local trainers Luke Pepper (Lord Finland), Paul Messara (Perrenial) and Scott Singleton (Omians). Omians came from well behind over the final furlong to nab a half-length win in the 1300m maiden, while Lord Finland kicked back to beat Messara's Tapa Kick in a photo in the 1600m maiden.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
