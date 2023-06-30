Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Cassie Stummer mare Subuki blitzes rivals at Scone as 100-1 shot

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
June 30 2023 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Subuki with connections. Picture Scone Race Club
Subuki with connections. Picture Scone Race Club

Cassandra Stummer-trained 100-1 shot Subuki surged late down the outside to provide the shock of the day at Scone on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.