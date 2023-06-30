UNIVERSITY captain Joe Kingham cannot fault the Students' fight.
In the past two weeks, they have come from behind to snatch draws against Hamilton (31-all) and Wanderers (32-all).
"Against Wanderers we were down 22-8," Kingham said. "There was every chance for Wanderers to streak ahead with it if we dropped our heads. At half-time we got together and managed to create the comeback we did.
"We have struggled in the past to stay in the fight. Now everyone is playing for the full 80 minutes and the results are coming from it.
"We are pulling back big gaps in the scoreline. To be able to fight back shows a lot about us as a team."
The next step for the third-placed Students is ensuring they start games better.
"It has taken a few points from the other team to get us into gear," Kingham said. "It's something we are working on. The boys, individually, know what we need to do. It's about executing on the day."
They face a big challenge on Saturday against competition leaders Maitland at Bernie Curran Oval.
The Blacks have won six straight, including a 35-33 win over the Students, and are at full strength.
"It's old boys day and I think you will see a lot of passion in the jersey," Kingham said.
Kingham, a no-nonsense lock, expects the match to be won up-front.
"It will be one of our toughest tests but we have the ability to take them on," Kingham said. "Our forward pack has been strong and our backs have been able to use that to their advantage.
"Our forwards have been able to get over the advantage line and be dominant. We have a few dominant ball carriers with Toa Havea and Sapati Peniata and a couple of others there."
At Passmore Oval, Hamilton are without Steve Lamont (hamstring) and Geraint Weaver (neck) for the clash with Wanderers. Luke Simmons is out for the Two Blues.
At Townson Oval, Lachy Miller (back) returns for Merewether's battle with Southern Beaches.
However, the Greens have suffered a major blow with Sam Bright out for the season after breaking his hand in the 35-26 loss to Hamilton.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
