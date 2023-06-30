IT can be hard to remember how uncertain those early days of COVID-19 were.
It took some time for that general air of confidence to return, but one of the few constants in that time was NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian, pictured, fronting the media to offer the latest on the pandemic.
It was gruelling to watch for many of us who simply wanted to shake off what the sickness had wrought.
It is difficult to imagine the challenges of standing in the eye of that hurricane, adjusting laws to regulate when and why people could leave their homes.
Perhaps that is why some constituents felt compelled to leave flowers outside Ms Berejiklian's office after her tearful resignation under the cloud of a NSW Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) investigation.
What is clear now, though, is that Ms Berejiklian's political fate was sealed long before she was guiding the state toward the light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel.
It was in 2016 and 2017 that her undisclosed "close personal relationship" with former Wagga Wagga MP Daryl Maguire became a problem in the eyes of the inquiry that on Thursday released its long-awaited report.
While there is no recommendation Ms Berejiklian face criminal consequences, unlike Mr Maguire, the report did find she engaged in "serious corrupt conduct".
The former premier was unbowed in her brief response via statement.
"Serving the people of NSW was an honour and privilege. At all times I have worked my hardest in the public interest. Nothing in this report demonstrates otherwise," Ms Berejiklian said. "Thank you to members of the public for their incredible support. This will sustain me always."
It is difficult to imagine a scenario in which that phrase does not preclude her from any return to public offence, if she were even willing to entertain one.
Given her successor lost office in March, the state arena is unlikely to remain enticing.
Ms Berejiklian has her share of detractors, particularly around the light rail and Hunter Street's transformation in this city.
Yet her demise as premier sends an important and simple message that no-one is above scrutiny, or consequences for infractions of any kind that may call their judgement into question.
Given she resigned long before Thursday while defending her record, the need for a state leader beyond any form of reproach is a principle Ms Berejiklian appears to appreciate.
