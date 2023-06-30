Your first year of working in law: what does it look like?

A role in the field of law can be both rewarding and fulfilling and provide the individual with a great deal of job satisfaction. Photo by Mikhail Nilov

A career in law can provide a very lucrative annual salary. Admittedly, this is one central aspect of its appeal. Indeed, the comparatively high wage a legal professional can earn each year attracts many ambitious and passionate individuals to this particular profession. In addition, a role in the field of law can be both rewarding and fulfilling and provide the individual with a great deal of job satisfaction. But how exactly do you land a highly sought-after role in the legal field? Most importantly, however, once you've landed your perfect law role - what does daily life as a legal professional involve? Of course, this can vary greatly depending on the exact role within the legal arena you choose to pursue - as the duties and responsibilities of each role can differ immensely.

Regardless of the legal career path you do choose to pursue, however, it goes without saying that starting a career in law can be daunting, and it can be difficult to know what to expect in your first year of working in law. This is why preparation is key. Tertiary education pathways into law are essential to providing the skills and knowledge you require to pursue this career path. Just as essential, however, is developing the self-care tools you will undoubtedly require to navigate a workplace that can be both stressful and demanding. So, if you're interested in learning how to set yourself up for a career path that can be as rewarding as it is challenging, our tips and advice can help you.

Tertiary education pathways into law: the best legal qualifications to attain

With so many legal qualifications on the market, however, it is extremely important to research which degree is best for you. Photo by A.R Shimanto

Naturally, attaining a tertiary qualification in law is the best pathway to a career in the legal field. With so many legal qualifications on the market, however, it is extremely important to research which degree is best for you. For undergraduate students, a Bachelor of Laws is a fantastic entry point. A Juris Doctorate online can be an excellent choice for postgraduate students seeking higher education options instead. The best thing about this postgraduate degree is that completing it online means there is no need to attend in-person, on-campus lectures or tutorials. Instead, the postgraduate student can complete the qualification in their own time. This is because they will be able to have access to the course materials via an online student portal made available to them by their elected university or higher tertiary education facility. In doing so, however, selecting a higher education institution that is reputable and recognised in the educational field is crucial.

It is also important to ensure that the educational institution understands that online students have external commitments to juggle with studying and completing their degree. The good news is that many online courses are available to undertake on a part-time basis. For instance, this degree can be completed over four years, part-time, across 24 study units, each requiring seven weeks' duration to complete.

The study units and areas of focus within law degrees usually consist of learning the fundamentals of law and ethical studies, legal systems and theories of constitutional law, criminal law studies, property law, and torts law fundamentals - to name a few. Admittedly, completing a law qualification requires much commitment and dedication from the student. However, once the degree has been completed, the benefits and payoff for the graduate are immense. This is because the career prospects that become available to law graduates are infinitely worth the effort in the long term.

Career prospects: what job opportunities are available to graduates of the law?

Once a student has graduated with a legal degree, the doorways that are opened up to them in the legal arena are abundant. Indeed, they will have many job options and career opportunities at their fingertips! Some of the law roles up for grabs can include:

Solicitor, lawyer, attorney or barrister

While each of these roles is similar in its responsibilities, they differ to a degree. So, what are the differences between being a solicitor, lawyer, attorney of the law, or barrister? To be frank, the main differences lie in each role's positions or rank within a law firm. Each role will also generally specialise in a specific area of the law. For example, barristers tend to specialise in criminal law and other areas known as 'common law'. On the other hand, lawyers perform as legal advisors by guiding clients on their legal rights and responsibilities. Despite this, each of these roles does cross over somewhat, and each has its merits within the legal field.

Roles in property law, family law, corporate law, and workplace relations

Admittedly, these roles are much more specialised in their areas of expertise, and each tends to focus on just one area of the law. Corporate lawyers focus on providing legal advice to corporate clients who need assistance in workplace relations and conduct. Property and family lawyers' roles are fairly self-explanatory, as they specialise in providing legal advice in these areas.

Self-care tools for legal professionals: how to avoid stress and burnout

As a legal professional, you can be under great pressure to perform at an extremely high level. Photo by Pavel Danilyuk

As a legal professional, you can be under great pressure to perform at an extremely high level. As such, stress and burnout are common. Thus if you do choose to pursue this career path, it is important to develop self-care tools to help ease the effects of stress. For example, meditation, mindfulness and other relaxation techniques - such as yoga and guided breath seasons, can assist immensely. As can maintaining a healthy, balanced diet and exercising regularly. Just as important is ensuring that you have a work/life balance and time to do the things you love. This can include spending time with family, friends and loved ones. Or even - just simply, alone time - where you allow yourself to disconnect from the outside world.