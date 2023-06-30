Hunter non-profit founder Melissa Histon-Browning had her abseiling lesson at altitude. There was, as she looks back on it, a kind of trial-by-fire logic about the whole affair.
In the wind and the cold at the top of McDonald Jones Stadium on Friday morning, looking down at the friends who had come to cheer her on as she was harnessed up and prepped to step out over the ledge, there was a sense of no turning back. She had to learn how to abseil at that point - there was no other way down.
"I couldn't sleep last night, I was so nervous," she confessed on Friday afternoon after taking the Westpac Rescue Helicopter's Leader's Leap that morning.
The charity fundraiser annually brings together Hunter business and community personalities to conquer their fear of heights by repelling down the sheer exterior of the 30,000 capacity stadium on Turton Road, all while raising funds for the rescue helicopter service.
"I couldn't look over the edge," Ms Histon-Browning said, but her Coal Services' Mines Rescue guide, Dougie, who had prepped her for the descent, managed to calm her down.
"I started to freak out," she said, "I said I didn't think I could do this, but Dougie was cool and calm and was just talking me through.
"The hardest part," she said after conquering the feat, "is getting over the edge".
"I just kept looking down at all of the people who had donated and all my friends waiting for me at the bottom and I thought, 'I can't walk down the stairs now'."
I just kept thinking about all the people who have donated and all my friends at the bottom waiting ... I couldn't take the stairs down now!- Melissa Histon-Browning on conquering the Leaders Leap
This year's leap brought 19 of the Hunter's business heads together, from Ms Histon-Browning's Got Your Back Sista not-for-profit, to Willing and Able, Regional Australia Back, Home in Place, AmpControl, Alfabs, Coal Services, Richard Cookes Construction, local business Aaron FramedIt and members of the Westpac Rescue Helicopter service.
"This event not only challenges our leaders' fear of heights, it's also an opportunity to reflect on the vital work of the Westpac Rescue Helicopter crew, who regularly winch people to safety from the bush, ocean and hard to access isolated or remote locations," the service said in a statement.
It was a sentiment Ms Histon-Browning shared.
"The Westpac Rescue Helicopter do great work in the community," she said. "They're saving lives. We need them in our community.
"But the service has also been a great supporter of Got Your Back Sista as well.
"It's one of the things I love about Newcastle - we have all of these organisations supporting each other.
"I wanted to support the work that they do but also show my thanks for the support they have shown us." The event has raised just shy of $51,000, according to the Westpac Rescue Helicopter's website.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.