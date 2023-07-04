Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Group home nurse Lisa Robson's registration cancelled for two years over assault

Gabriel Fowler
By Gabriel Fowler
Updated July 4 2023 - 12:34pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Robson found guilty of assaulting a patient living in an NDIS-funded group home run by Life Without Barriers at Green Point.
Lisa Robson found guilty of assaulting a patient living in an NDIS-funded group home run by Life Without Barriers at Green Point.

A DISABILITY support worker who was convicted of two counts of assault over her treatment of a patient, but failed to report her crimes to health authorities, has been cancelled for two years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Fowler

Gabriel Fowler

Journalist

Senior journalist and proud Novocastrian with broad range of reporting experience (including court reporting, justice & crime, climate change & the environment, health, aged care, community & social welfare issues, investigations and continuing crises). Please contact me with news tips and story ideas at: gabriel.fowler@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.