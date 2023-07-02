Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald editorial: Russia's chaos offers opportunities

By Editorial
July 3 2023 - 3:00am
Vladimir Putin
Is it too much to hope the spectacular clash between Vladimir Putin and Yevgeny Prigozhin will prove the truth of the maxim that "when thieves fall out honest men come into their own"?

