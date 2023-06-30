"The Comets are very much an up-tempo team," said Cherry, who stuffed the stats sheet with 21 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three blocks in a 89-74 win over the Comets in Newcastle on April 29. "They put defensive pressure up the floor and are relentless in chasing steals and causing havoc in the back court. With Norths, I'm not sure who they are going to roll out but they will still be very physical and tough."