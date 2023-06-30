NEWCASTLE Falcons captain Myles Cherry is no longer a fly-in, fly-out basketballer.
After living in Merimbula for 18 months and commuting each week for the Falcons' NBL1 East games, Cherry is back home.
Not only is game-day far less stressful and draining on the body, Cherry is able to train alongside his teammates rather than on an outdoor court, under lights on his own.
"I have been back three weeks now," Cherry said. "It is good to not have to do all the travelling. I definitely feel more refreshed and my legs have benefited from it.
"It is good to be able to get to training. It adds to the cohesion of the group being at practice and able to go over the tactical and strategic things at a face-to-face level."
Despite playing remotely, Cherry has averaged 17 points and 10 rebounds a game.
His move home coincided with an ankle injury. He returned in the 82-80 triumph over the second-placed Inner West Bulls last Saturday, dropping 18 points to go with eight rebounds,.
Fully recovered, Cherry is primed for a crucial double-header away to Sydney Comets on Saturday and home to Norths on Sunday.
Two wins will strengthen the Falcons (10 wins, six losses) push for the play-offs.
"Every win in the final six games of the regular season is important," Cherry said. "We have taken a lot of confidence from the win over the Bulls. They are a very well organised and coached team. That sends a message to our group that we can beat anybody."
The Comets (7-9) are three places below the Falcons and are coming off a 85-83 defeat to the Central Coast (3-14).
Norths (12-4) are third but are expected to be without leading scorer Brennan Rymer.
"The Comets are very much an up-tempo team," said Cherry, who stuffed the stats sheet with 21 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three blocks in a 89-74 win over the Comets in Newcastle on April 29. "They put defensive pressure up the floor and are relentless in chasing steals and causing havoc in the back court. With Norths, I'm not sure who they are going to roll out but they will still be very physical and tough."
The Falcons women's team also face a big weekend.
The Comets (11-5) are backing up from an 87-77 loss to the Centre of Excellence (16-6) in a catch-up game and will be without Opals guard Shyla Heal.
Norths (13-3) sit one place below the second-placed Falcons (14-2) and won their previous encounter 76-69.
"We were busted last time," Falcons coach Marty McLean said. "We have a much deeper and better rotation this time around. This weekend will determine if we are good enough to sit on top of the ladder."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
