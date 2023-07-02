'Comfort and style': Newcastle Airport launches undercover parking

Travellers will rest easy leaving their cars at Newcastle Airport through wintery weather conditions as an undercover carpark opens.
The Premium Covered Carpark includes 161 new spaces and six electric vehicle charging stations and a large solar bank to power 30 per cent of the airport.
The new solar panels add to an existing solar bank on one of the airport hangars that provides about four per cent of the airport's electricity.
The airport has a contract to ensure any grid-accessed electricity is from sustainable sources to meet a 100 per cent sustainable energy target.
Newcastle Airport chief executive Dr Peter Cock said the carpark offered a glimpse into what the new terminal, scheduled to be finished in 2024, would look like.
"We're thrilled to open this carpark, not only to provide more covered parking to our passengers, but it is the first step in the expansion project," Dr Cock said.
"Our team has worked tirelessly to ensure that the new car park meets the highest standards of quality and convenience, and we believe it will be a great asset to our airport."
Executive manager of aviation at Newcastle Airport, Shane de Wit, said marrying function with sustainability was a key priority.
"The addition of covered parking spaces for our passengers was a key priority for us in delivering the airport the region deserves," he said.
"Our new Premium Covered Car Park is perfect for travellers who want to start their journey in comfort and style."
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
