SINGLETON have taken the first steps towards an on-field return in 2023, but have now opted to withdraw from the men's Black Diamond Cup competition.
Roosters players gathered together at their Rose Point Park headquarters during the week and participated in a training session as they start eyeing off senior matches on July 15.
AFL Hunter Central Coast official Sam Cunningham said the club plans to resume commitments in the women's top-flight Black Diamond Cup but drop the men's equivalent and focus efforts on the already-established side in the lower-tier Black Diamond Shield.
It comes as farewells continue for those who died in the Greta bus tragedy almost three weeks ago.
Funerals for Dr Rebecca Mullen and Angus Craig were held this week, a private service for Andrew and Lynan Scott takes place on Saturday while Kane Symons will be remembered on Sunday.
Ten people were killed in the crash, including at least seven associated with the Roosters, after a June 10 wedding in the Hunter Valley vineyards.
AFL Hunter Central Coast called off all fixtures, seniors and juniors, the following weekend (June 16-17).
Roosters club officials addressed the media at their home ground on June 19.
Play kicked off again across the board last weekend (June 23-24) with Singleton's juniors taking to the field and Singleton's seniors, understandably, remaining sidelined.
This scenario continues for the Roosters on Saturday and Sunday.
However, following a mid-week meeting, the club decided on a path back for senior squads this year.
"It was good to see the amount of people around the footy club on Tuesday night when they made the decision about what was happening going forward with [senior] teams playing," Cunningham told the Newcastle Herald.
"They've still got plenty of people around the footy club and plenty of support.
"It's great to see that juniors were able to get out onto the park and have a run around so there's still a little bit of normality at the footy club."
Cunningham outlined the Roosters' plan for the rest of this season.
"Singleton are looking to come back and play in the women's cup and men's shield competitions from July 15," he said.
"In the men's cup they won't have a team for the rest of the year. Given the amount of people that have been affected and everything that's gone on, they came to the decision to just keep going with the shield team.
"Some cup players will play in it, but given the circumstances it was more about them getting back on the park and having a kick rather than focusing on winning games or winning premierships. The one women's team will still play in cup ... when they are ready and available again."
Cunningham hailed it "a huge effort by the footy club to get juniors back on the park let alone getting seniors out there as well".
A rescheduled men's Black Diamond Cup round on Saturday sees Newcastle City at home to The Entrance-Bateau Bay, Cardiff visit Nelson Bay and Warners Bay away to Killarney Vale. In the women's draw Lake Macquarie host Cardiff.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.