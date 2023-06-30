Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Singleton Roosters take first steps towards on-field return in AFL Hunter Central Coast after Greta bus tragedy

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated June 30 2023 - 8:25pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tributes laid at Rose Point Park in Singleton. Picture by Simone De Peak
Tributes laid at Rose Point Park in Singleton. Picture by Simone De Peak

SINGLETON have taken the first steps towards an on-field return in 2023, but have now opted to withdraw from the men's Black Diamond Cup competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.