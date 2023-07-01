Residents on This Hill in Newcastle were confronted by a series of loud noises, like explosions, late on Friday night, June 30, as firefighters were called to extinguish a car that had come alight in the suburb.
A spokesman for the state's Fire Brigade said on Saturday that crews were called to the fire around 9.10pm in parkland off Nesca Parade and remained there more than an hour as they first worked to get access to the scene and then to extinguish the vehicle.
Residents reported hearing sounds like gunshots and then a heavy smelll of burning rubber as the tyres burst, but there were no reports of injuries.
Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident overnight, Police reported a 12-year-old Taree boy had been found safe after a search was called up when he could not be contacted in Monday, June 26.
Officers attached to the Manning Lakes Police District released a statement late Friday night reporting the boy had been found that afternoon.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
