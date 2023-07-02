Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Shute Shield Rugby union: Breakaway Chlayton Frans delivers super game as Hunter Wildfires roll on with win over Warringah

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
July 3 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blindside breakaway Chalyton Frans produced a man-of-the-match performance in the Hunter Wildfires' 31-27 win over Warringah on Saturday night. Picture by Stewart Hazell
Blindside breakaway Chalyton Frans produced a man-of-the-match performance in the Hunter Wildfires' 31-27 win over Warringah on Saturday night. Picture by Stewart Hazell

THE Hunter Wildfires have been boosted by the arrival of Western Force prop Bowen Abra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.