THE Hunter Wildfires have been boosted by the arrival of Western Force prop Bowen Abra.
Abra is the second Super Rugby player to join the Wildfires in the past two weeks, following Melbourne Rebels halfback Ryan Louwrens.
Coach Scott Coleman is confident the Wildfires will produce a couple of Super Rugby players of their own by the end of the Shute Shield season.
Game-breaking blindside breakaway Chlayton Frans is at the top of the list.
The 21-year-old breakawy produced a herculean performance to inspire the Wildfires to a come-from-behind 31-27 triumph over Warringah at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday night.
As well as get through a power of work at the breakdown and lineout, Frans produced two spectacular 50-metre line breaks that laid the platform for tries.
"If NSW don't look at him, I'm sure the Melbourne Rebels or Western Force will," Coleman said of Frans, who played under-20s for the Auckland Blues and gave up a training contract with North Harbour to have a crack in the Shute Shield.
"He is a big human and is only going to get bigger in a professional environment. He is fast, he is skilful and his rugby IQ is amazing.
"He was really good, especially in second half when we had some ball."
Abra made three appearances for the Force this season. The 23-year-old tighthead is from Tamworth and approached the Wildfires three weeks ago.
He was to make his debut off the bench but Nic Dobson aggravated a calf issue in the warm-up.
"Dobbo came in from the warm-up and said the calf was tight," Coleman said. "He wanted to play but I ruled him out. If he does his calf, it is four to six weeks. I couldn't afford him losing match fitness coming into the final. I'd rather him sit one week out."
The Wildfires, despite the late change and hooker Andrew Tuala and loosehead prop carrying niggles, dominated the scrum.
They won a tighthead from a shove in the 26th minute and were awarded five scrum penalties.
But it still took a second-half revival to get the win.
The home side trailed 12-0 after 12 minutes and 15-10 at the break.
"We didn't have much ball in the first half," Coleman said. "Credit to Warringah, they kicked down the middle and put us under a lot of pressure. We were only down 15-10 at half-time with them having 70 per cent of the ball.
"We knew if we were patient and play it down their end, we were really confident in our scrum coming home."
Rob Puli'uvea crashed over from close range to put the Wildfires up 17-15 three minutes into the second half.
From their the home side stepped up a gear.
After applying pressure on the Rats' try-line, Connor Winchester scored from a show-and-go to make it 24-15 in the 66th minute.
Tom Watson beat three defenders in a stepping run to seal the win in the 72nd.
The Rats scored two late tries after the Wildfires clocked off.
"Our backs were good when they had their chance," Coleman said. "Alex Pohla has X-factor and had two steals. Tommy Watson made a great run for his try. "
The win was the Wildfires ninth of the campaign and moved them to 48 points, equal with leaders Norths but second on wins.
They are 12 points clear of seventh-placed Gordon with five rounds to play.
"We need at least two more wins before I breathe a bit easier," Coleman said. "The next month is about looking at the finer details and executing what we are doing at a higher success rate."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
