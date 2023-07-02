WANDERERS coach Trevor Hefren could sense that his players were sick of falling short.
They had come off a 32-all draw against University in which they conceded a late try after leading 22-8 at half time.
Five of their six losses had been by less than seven points.
With their place in the top four on the line, Wanderers produced their most complete performance to overpower Hamilton 32-22 at Passmore Oval on Saturday.
Wanderers trailed 15-10 at half-time. Geordie Boyce landed a penalty to close the gap to 15-13.
Hamilton captain Hamish McKie flew high to reclaim the restart - the second time he secured possession from a kick off - to put the home side back on the front foot.
A penalty and five phases later Chris Ale burrowed over from the base of a ruck to ope the margin to 22-13.
Wanderers lifted again. They were held up over the tryline three times in three minutes.
They kept knocking on the door and winger Zane Kakaloudis went over after a tip-on from centre harry Sainsbury.
They didn't look back.
Block-busting fullback Tyrone Tusa stepped past one defender and carried two over to put the Two Blues ahead 27-22 in the 68th minute.
Then, with Hamilton on the attack, Boyce grabbed an intercept and ran 90 metres.
"You could sense at training this week, that they were finished with losing. They'd had a gutful of close loses and draws," Hefren said. "You could see a bit more steel. They really wanted to last it out.
"In past weeks, we were getting a bit nervous, whether it was refs calls going against us, or if we drop a couple of balls ... that has worried us and we look straight at the scoreboard and think not again.
"Today we concentrated on the mental side of it and staying in the fight for 80 minutes. As soon as something goes wrong, get the ball back and get into our structures."
The Two Blues forwards, led by Marcus Christensen, Piers Morrell and Quermy Warmerdam won the battle up front.
"It has taken us a long time, mainly due to injuries, to get the pack that we really wanted together," Hefren said.
The come-from-behind triumph moved the Two Blues to third on 29 points, ahead of University on points differential.
After stunning premiers Merewether the previous round, the Hawks (23) are now six points adrift in fifth spot with four rounds remaining.
"We had a lot of changes from last week and that hurt our set piece," frustrated coach Cameron Murphy said. "If we won that game, we would have been third, now we are fifth. It makes it harder. Next week is a must win."
Maitland, after trailing 14-0 after 15 minutes, held on to beat University 25-24.
University fullback Tyrone Beitaki had a chance to snatch a win but missed a relatively easy conversion after Murray Sutherland crossed for a try in the 72md minute.
"It was typical Uni. They kept coming," Maitland coach Luke Cunningham said. "Our guys showed a fair bit of resilience to hold them off.
"Firstly to come back from 14-0 down. Uni came out full of energy. Our guys were a bit lethargic to start with.
"Once we started to play a bit more direct and balls security tightened up, we had some joy.
"Our bigger boys got us on the front foot. Dane Corben in the centres was really good. He did a lot of work in defence but also in attack he had some good carriers."
At Townson Oval, Billy Coffey ran in four tries as Merewether stormed past Southern Beaches 50-19.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.