Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Basketball: In-form Newcastle Falcons set sights on NBL1 East women's top spot

By James Gardiner
July 2 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
American import Nicole Munger celebrates after the Newcastle Falcons' come-from-behind 77-74 over Norths at Broadmeadow on Sunday. Picture by Grant Sproule
American import Nicole Munger celebrates after the Newcastle Falcons' come-from-behind 77-74 over Norths at Broadmeadow on Sunday. Picture by Grant Sproule

COACH Marty McLean is confident the Newcastle Falcons can "take care of business" in the final four games and finish on top of the NBL1 East women's ladder.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.