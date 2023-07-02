COACH Marty McLean is confident the Newcastle Falcons can "take care of business" in the final four games and finish on top of the NBL1 East women's ladder.
The Falcons notched a winning double-header, beating the Sydney Comets 71-50 away on Saturday night before coming from behind to edge Norths 77-74 at home on Sunday, to improve their win-loss record to 16-2. Manly (17-2) head the competition.
"We knew this weekend was going to be our toughest," McLean said. "The Comets were missing a couple of players, but it was a late game in Sydney and we had to travel back for the first game here Sunday.
"We don't get to play leaders Manly again but I'm confident that we can now take care of business and finish top. That is what we are striving for."
Against Norths, the Falcons trailed 70-61 with four minutes and 49 seconds on the clock.
Imports Nicole Munger and Mykea Gray and guard Kate Kingham stood up as they went on a 16-3 run to overhaul the visitors.
"In the fourth quarter, we spoke about locking in defensively," McLean said. "We needed to adjust. They did that and really dug deep when we asked them to. Then we executed down the stretch.
"We were a bit clunky, but you can't ask for more than the effort they put in. We got some key stops to finish the game."
Munger finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds and Gray knocked down 21 points.
On Saturday night, Munger carried the Falcons on her back in a 71-50 win over the Sydney Comets.
The former Michigan star lit up the stats sheet with a game-high 28 points, 20 rebounds, five assists and three steals.
The Falcons men's team had a mixed weekend, falling to Sydney Comets 79-74 before rebounding to beat third-placed Norths 68-57.
They remain in eighth spot at 11-7 on a congested ladder, with four rounds remaining. Two wins separates the third-placed Bears (13-5) from the Falcons.
"We know we can compete with the best of them," coach Peter Astley said. "It is having that consistency to make sure we get the opportunity in the play-offs."
The Falcons got it done at the defensive end against the Bears.
They restricted the normally free-scoring visitors to 24 points in the second half.
"That is a top three team that we have held to under 60 points," Astley said. "There is no doubt that was the difference. That is what we build our team on. It was an awesome defensive effort.
"We struggled a little bit to knock it down. I thought our shot selection was OK, we just didn't make enough of them."
Import Anthony Gaines produced his best, top scoring with 18-points including two hammer dunks and setting the tone defensively.
"We asked him to be a lot more assertive today," Astley said.
On Saturday, the Falcons went ice cold late to go down 79-74 to the Comets.
After trailing 65-64 at three quarter time, the Falcons led 74-69 after a Ryan Beisty dunk with 5 minutes 11 second remaining.
However, they didn't score another point.
Beisty finished with 25 points (at 75 percent), eight rebounds and three assists.
AAP reports: Australia will have to wait for their first Asia Cup women's basketball title after a 74-60 semi-final loss to a Han Xu-inspired China in Sydney.
US import Anthony Gaines top scored with 18 points.PETER ASTLEY
DEFENCE in last quarter
Most definitely.
That is what we build our team on. Our focus is the defensive effort and we believe that creates energy and from there our offensive can flow.
We struggled a little bit to knock it down. I thought our shot selection was OK. We just didn't make enough of them.
That is a top three team that we have held to under 60 points. There is no doubt that was the difference. It was an awesome defensive effort.
COMETS COLD
We were in control with about five minutes to go and didn't score. They turned the pressure up. It was the same thing, we were getting goof open looks that we weren't making. We also made turnovers and errors at crucial times.
LADDER
A week ago we go and beat the team that is running second. We came out last night and should have won, bit got beat. Today against the team which is coming third and we go and get them.
WE know we can compete with the best of them. It is having that consistency to make sure we got the opportunity in the play-offs.
It is all up to us. There are five games remaining and if we take care of ourselves we are playing play-offs.
GAINES 1st quareter
We asked him to be a lot more assertive today. Last night he was 1 from 10 and was pretty passive. We asked for a bigger effort out of him, generated from defence.
Fellow import Mykea Gray (12 points) and teenager Hannah Chicken (10 points) were the only other Falcons to post double figures.
However, they got the job done at the defensive end.
They restricted the Comets to 22 points in the second half and put pressure on their shooters, who converted at 30 per cent.
AAP reports: Australia will have to wait for their first Asia Cup women's basketball title after a 74-60 semi-final loss to a Han Xu-inspired China in Sydney.
The Opals scored the first five points of the game but couldn't get into any offensive rhythm, apart from forward Alice Kunek who scored 16 points at a 50 per cent clip from the field.
China's 205cm superstar centre Xu proved a major factor, contributing 17 points 15 rebounds and four blocks.
She nailed four of five three-point attempts including a dagger on the halftime buzzer, which gave China a 35-32 lead.
Australia trailed for almost all the rest of the intense encounter.
China made a decisive move towards the end of the third quarter outscoring Australia 9-2 to lead 53-43 going into the last.
The Opals couldn't get the deficit into single figures in the final quarter and paid the price for missing too many layups through the game.
Australia will contest Sunday's bronze medal game against New Zealand, who lost 88-52 in the other semi-final to Japan, who will be looking for a sixth straight Asia Cup title.
"We fought really hard as a group and there was definitely some possessions that we wished we could get back," Kunek told AAP.
"But we've just got to stay strong as a group and go and get that bronze medal tomorrow."
Two very loud sets of supporters generated a febrile atmosphere, adding to the on-court intensity, as both teams struggled offensively at the start and played strong defence.
Between them they missed their first 13 field goal attempts, China nine and Australia four and both shot under 40 per cent from the field.
Kunek apart, the only other Opals to score in double figures were guards Shyla Heal (12) and Maddison Rocci (10).
China out rebounded Australia 45-38 and made life particularly hard for in-form Opals centre Lauren Scherf, who made just four of 13 from the field.
"They just proved too big, too strong and they did a great job adjusting and going with the bigger lineup which took away any advantage we're able to create with our offence," acting Opals head coach Shannon Seebohm said.
"Well deserved win to them but at the same time, I'm very proud of our team, we defended exceptionally well."
"We probably held them to a score that we could win the game with, unfortunately we didn't capitalise and missed too many layups."
Guard Jihyun Park scored 24, for South Korea in their 80-71 win over the Philippines in the playoff for fifth and sixth.
